'I was a bit surprised myself' - brother to Rebel's Romance makes stunning start with 21-length debut success

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Fortitudine made a striking start to his career at Kempton on Wednesday evening, when the brother to Rebel's Romance demolished his rivals by 21 lengths in division one of the 1m3f novice.

The Charlie Appleby-trained three-year-old gelding, sent off the 7-2 second favourite in a field of 12 for Godolphin, broke smartly under James Doyle and was settled in the lead.

Fortitudine briefly wandered around when the rail dropped away before quickly responding to a reminder from Doyle, and when Purple Moon moved alongside approaching the straight he found another gear to power clear for an emphatic success.

Odds-on favourite Dialstone, who had finished runner-up on his debut at Ffos Las in June, was a long way back in second, with Godolphin's other runner, Treble Bass, in third and Purple Moon fourth.

Doyle, who rode Rebel's Romance to victory in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Turf, said: “He was quite professional. I gave him one tap, then he balanced up and away he went. He’s learning on the job nicely.

“He feels like he lengthens away. He doesn’t do anything too quickly, so I was keen to keep the revs up, keep him in a nice high gear and keep him galloping.

“The trip is right and he might even get a bit further.”

He added: “I was a bit surprised myself when I had a little look round. It bodes well; hopefully he's in for a good career.”

If it goes on to get anywhere near that of his brother Rebel's Romance, who was likewise trained by Appleby and was retired last month aged eight after nine top-level wins and £12 million in prize-money, connections will be in clover.

Dam Minidress also produced the ill-fated dual top-level winner Measured Time, by Frankel. Fortitudine and Rebel's Romance are sons of Dubawi.

Juddmonte jewel

Earlier on the card, Najidi Storm , a son of Frankel and brother to 2019 St Leger winner Logician , made a successful debut in the mile novice for Harry Charlton and Juddmonte.

Ridden by Colin Keane, the colt travelled strongly before reeling in the long-time leader inside the final furlong and staying on well to score by half a length.

Read these next:

'It means a lot after a tough six months' - Molly Gunn back among the winners after drugs ban and broken leg

'I don't think I'd be back without them' - amateur praises jockeys' rehab centre as she rides first winner in a year

Available exclusively to subscribers to Racing Post+ Ultimate , The Edge is a daily product designed to speed up the form study process without replacing your judgement. It distills Racing Post’s unrivalled data, insight and expertise into a single, focused briefing – so you can get to the decisions that matter, faster. New customers can sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate here , while existing