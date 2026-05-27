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'I told Ryan I was coming here on the minimum' - Water To Wine on track for Royal Ascot after effortless novice success at Kempton
Exciting prospect Water To Wine made it two wins from as many starts with a dominant display in the 1m3f novice stakes at Kempton.
The three-year-old had made a big impression when winning at Newbury in April but was a non-runner in the Chester Vase afterwards as he was found to be running a temperature. He was subsequently removed from the Derby.
Ryan Moore was forced to make the running aboard the imposing son of Kingman and despite racing keenly at various stages, George Strawbridge's colt stretched away to win by 11 lengths from White Storm and justify odds of 1-12.
Water To Wine's joint-trainer John Gosden suggested he would be aimed at the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot after this assignment when speaking at Epsom on Tuesday morning, and he confirmed that plan at Kempton.
Speaking to RacingTV, he said: "He's obviously stands a good 16.2, so he's a very big horse and he was just immature last year so we couldn't really run him. He showed up brilliantly at Newbury and then we were due to go to Chester but it's probably the best thing that he didn't in the end.
"We've been a little bit behind with his work, he got a bit of mucus on his chest, and Ryan said he was still looking at everything in front, checking out where the harrow lines have been. He finally got the idea of it in the last two furlongs. He was very happy with him, but it was still another learning curve for the horse.
"He came here one good piece of work short, so this hopefully has done the job. I told Ryan I was coming here on the minimum and the horse has had a blow, I think that'll be a perfect race for him. I think we can look towards Ascot with him."
While he will not be turning up at Epsom, Water To Wine's form will be represented in the Derby as Alderman, who finished runner-up at Newbury, galloped at Epsom on Tuesday morning and is an intended runner.
Looking further into the future, Water To Wine holds an entry in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on October 4.
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