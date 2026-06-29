'I thought this would be a shock to his system, but Paddy's got him in good shape' - Patrick Neville's new recruit makes perfect start

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Patrick Neville's recent recruit Alfred Wincham got off to the perfect start for his new yard when holding on by a neck to win the 1m4f maiden.

The four-year-old son of Dubawi was originally picked up for 4,000gns from Godolphin and impressed with a five-and-a-half-length victory on his bumper debut at Down Royal for trainer Anthony McCann in May. He was subsequently purchased for £80,000 by Kevin Jardine and moved to Neville's yard that month.

Alfred Wincham was reluctant to enter the stalls and then raced keenly, but the 2-1 shot held off the favourite's challenge in the final furlong under Andrew Mullen.

"I watched his run in Ireland and he was off the bridle the whole way," Mullen told Racing TV. "I thought this would be a shock to his system, but Paddy's got him in good shape and he seemed to hit the line very strongly."

Mullen is enjoying a hot streak in the saddle, with a 34 per cent strike-rate over the past fortnight for 11 winners from 32 rides.

He added: "Hopefully it keeps going. You know how easy these things can change."

Valuable novice

Capichera shed her maiden tag in impressive style in the £40,000 feature mile fillies' novice.

Trained by Ed Walker, the daughter of Australia had made the frame on her last three starts and the 30-100 favourite got off the mark by eight and a half lengths under Paul Mulrennan.

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