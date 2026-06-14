'I thought she should've been shorter than 20-1' - Bella Bisbee overcomes ground concerns to win on turf for Scott Dixon

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Bella Bisbee was a big-priced winner when taking division two of the 7f handicap at odds of 20-1.

The Scott Dixon-trained mare had shown her best form on the all-weather, with four of her five previous wins coming on that surface, but added another on turf when ridden by claimer Christian Howarth for the first time.

The success took her record on grass to 2-15 and, despite minor concerns about the ground, she finished gamely to score by a length and a quarter.

Dixon said: "She did it nicely. We were obviously just wondering about the ground. It was a bit on the slower side, so we were debating whether that would be her absolute optimum, but she's done that very straightforwardly.

"We thought 20-1 was a lovely each-way price and, although she was no sure thing, I thought she should've been shorter than that.

"She's been pretty consistent during the winter and both she and the yard have been going well. It's nice to see her win on turf."

Fell double

Roger Fell enjoyed a fruitful afternoon with a 34-1 double, and has now saddled three winners from his last six runners.

Alpha Capture struck first in division one of the 7f handicap and registered his first win for Fell, having previously been trained by Willie Mullins.

Kevin Stott, who was on board both winners, then steered Woodleigh to victory in the mile handicap at odds of 6-1, finishing strongly to score by a length and a quarter.

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