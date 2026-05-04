'I think there are a few more lengths under the bonnet' - Hawk Mountain set for French Derby after winning return

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Hawk Mountain made his Group 1 class tell in a successful reappearance at Chantilly, for all that last year's Futurity winner betrayed signs of rustiness at a couple of key junctures.

Among the many positives to take for Aidan O'Brien and the Coolmore partners, the son of Wootton Bassett seemed at home on ground where persistent rain had only just started to get into what had hitherto been closer to good to firm.

O'Brien indicated that the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club back at Chantilly on May 31 remained the most likely Classic target for Hawk Mountain, while several firms eased him for the Betfred Derby.

Speaking at the Curragh, O'Brien said: "Christophe [Soumillon] was very happy. He said he couldn't believe how babyish he was still, but said he won very snug.

"He said he was very green. I'm delighted we sent him to the track if we are going to send him to the French Derby. He's been around the track and seen it."

Pilot Christophe Soumillon was impressed with a colt he did not ride in any of his four starts last season, despite his spell deputising for the injured Ryan Moore.

"He will come forward a lot for that run and there wasn't much choice but to make the running from stall one," said Soumillon after a one-and-a-quarter-length verdict over Lord Clover in the Prix de Guiche.

"Aidan asked me to ride him for himself and he's a horse that gets comfortable in his own rhythm. He was very relaxed throughout but he just had a look around a couple of times, bumping the rail early on and then turning into the straight when he just went a little bit wide.

"But when I asked him to pick up the answer was there. He'll be much better in a race with more pace in it, so it was a lovely performance."

Soumillon was quick to point out that, despite the slate-grey skies over Chantilly, the ground was nowhere near as testing as at Doncaster last season, when the jockey had been a bystander aboard Benvenuto Cellini as Hawk Mountain powered through the wet conditions.

Christophe Soumillon and Hawk Mountain after winning the G3 Prix de Guiche Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Soumillon said: "It was really deep ground when he won the Futurity and today it was much quicker than that, and he handled it very well, while I loved the way he moved as we cantered to the start.

"It was the same story in the straight. The more I asked the more he went away, all the time under a hand ride. I didn't have to touch him. I think there are a few more lengths under the bonnet there."

Asked about his stamina, Soumillon said: "He'll get 2,000 metres [a mile and a quarter] with no problem. After that we'll have to see how he takes the race. He was very good at a mile, while 2,400 metres [a mile and a half] is another game."

Coronation entry Edaja remains unbeaten

Edaja stretched her unbeaten run to three when seeing off Ecija by a short neck in the Listed Prix des Lilas , and could step up to Group 2 level for her next start.

Edaja and groom Guillaume Nugou after winning the Prix des Lilas Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Given an entry in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot by the Aga Khan Studs and Francis Graffard , Edaja was drawn seven of eight and produced widest of all up the straight by Mickael Barzalona.

"Mickael said she was a little keen and he was at pains to get some cover and not see daylight too early," said Graffard. "I said to myself straight after the race, why not try the Prix de Diane, where she could be hidden away and then use her acceleration. We'll stay here for her next run [over a mile] and run in the Prix Sandringam."

Read more:

Derby favourite and Oaks top two in action as runners and riders confirmed for day one at Chester on Wednesday

The ante-post Derby market looks quite enticing - so what does Chris Cook make of the leading contenders?

Hawk Mountain and Minnie Hauk are both back with a bang but what did we learn from their successful reappearances?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more