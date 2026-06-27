'I think the owners' dream would be to end the year at the Breeders' Cup' - Amy Murphy lands first Group race on the Flat

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Amy Murphy sent out her first Group winner on the Flat as Tokaido landed Deauville's Prix du Bois, a race marred by the fatal fall of the Alessandro Botti-trained Rouhi.

Carrying the colours of long-time Murphy supporters Anoj Don and Daniel MacAuliffe, Tokaido could have some ambitious targets after his next planned start in the Group 2 Prix Robert Papin, a race in which he may meet impressive Norfolk Stakes winner Orthodox.

"You never like to win in those circumstances and my commiserations go to all connected with Rouhi," said Murphy. "I'm not sure you saw the best of Tokaido today, he's a horse who is better ridden from behind with a strong pace to aim at, which he got last time in the Prix La Fleche.

"I'm sure you'll see him to better effect in something like the Prix Robert Papin, where they'll go a good strong pace."

Murphy and her owners have been rewarded for their patience, having resisted the temptation to go to Royal Ascot with Tokaido, who is rapidly turning into something of a standard-bearer for his sire, Ubettabelieveit .

"Everyone loves Ascot and the owners would have loved to go, but we all see him as more than just a two-year-old. For his long-term career, we thought we'd keep him here and do the right thing by him.

"I'm sure he would have been competitive at Ascot, but sometimes it takes a while to get them back afterwards."

Amy Murphy is now a Group/Graded winner on the Flat and over jumps after Tokaido won the Prix du Bois Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

On plans, Murphy said: "He's a very versatile, straightforward horse who settles well, and you can be guided by the races with him as you go. He's in the Goffs sales race at York in August and he's quite nicely weighted in that, so I think there's a good chance he'll go there.

"And I think the owners' dream would be to end the year at the Breeders' Cup."

Popular chaser Kalashnikov gave Murphy a Group 1 breakthrough over jumps when she was still based in Newmarket, before her move to Chantilly. Tokaido ends a long wait for Group race victory on the Flat.

"I think we've had four seconds in Group races but this is my first winner," she said.

Pierre-Charles Boudot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot fractured a collarbone in the fall from Rouhi in the final furlong and will see a specialist on Monday. It is less than three weeks since his return to race riding following a suspension to his licence which lasted more than five years.

Graffard at the double

Two of the Aga Khan Studs' more high-profile three-year-olds earned Listed honours at a meeting moved from its traditional Chantilly home because of concerns over the ongoing heatwave.

Erdenali remains unbeaten after the Prix de Saint Patrick Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Erdenali went into a host of notebooks when bolting nine lengths clear of his rivals on his debut at St Cloud in April, a performance he followed up with the minimum of fuss at Longchamp.

With the round course races run on Polytrack instead of turf, the gelded son of Caravaggio took a moment to hit top gear before pulling two and a half lengths clear of Take Me On in the Tattersalls Prix de Saint Patrick .

Francis Graffard suggested a return to the Deauville turf in the Prix Daphnis was a likely next step for Erdenali.

The Graffard-trained Narissa – last seen when fourth in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches in May – secured her place back at the same venue in August for the Prix Lieurey, after getting the better of Zaraxia in the Tattersalls Prix de Bagatelle .

Read more:

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Record-holder Andre Fabre blasts 'stupid decision' to admit geldings into the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty

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