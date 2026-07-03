Charlie Johnston aiming Lazy Griff back at Group 1 targets after colt's return to winning ways at Sandown

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Lazy Griff was back in the winner's enclosure for the first time since September 2024 after making all the running to land the Listed Coral Marathon, with trainer Charlie Johnston now looking at Group 1 targets for last year's Derby runner-up.

Owned by Middleham Park Racing and George Griffiths, Lazy Griff spent 11 months on the sidelines before his comeback third in the Group 3 Henry II Stakes at Sandown in May, and he showed the benefit of that run to score a two-and-three-quarter-length success under Billy Loughnane.

"It's been a long road and it's nice to get back to winning ways," said Johnston. "I didn't feel I learned enough five weeks ago to step straight back into the highest level and this race provided the stepping stone I was looking for. He's getting a bit cute in his older age, so you wouldn't be in a rush to make the running again in a small field, and I think there was plenty left in the tank that wasn't needed.

"He'll be a better horse in a better race with a gallop to aim at and a bit of dig in the ground. I'm sure we'll be aiming to go to Goodwood [for the Goodwood Cup] in the interim, but I think the Irish St Leger will probably present his optimum conditions."

Super Sprint for Bint

Richard Hughes, who won the Weatherbys Super Sprint twice as a jockey, is looking forward to targeting the £275,000 race as a trainer after Bint Archange roared back to form in the Listed Dragon Stakes.

Owned by Jaber Abdullah, Bint Archange left Hughes deflated when trailing home last of 27 runners in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, but the daughter of Ubettabelieveit looked a different proposition under a no-nonsense ride from Ryan Moore.

"That was more like it," said Hughes with a puff of his cheeks. "I almost fell off the stand at Ascot. She was nearly too quiet in herself before the Queen Mary, but today she was a bit spicy. Maybe she was in season at the time, but that's Ascot for you – it can flatten you."

Ryan Moore rides Bint Archange to victory in the Dragon Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

With the wind back in his sails, Hughes fancies giving Bint Archange a tilt at the Super Sprint over 5f at Newbury on July 18.

"She has her black type now so let's go for the Super Sprint," he added. "You come here today holding your breath a little bit, but we're back on track and I'm delighted for Jaber."

Sallaal at the double

Sallaal took another step towards fulfilling the potential trainer Roger Varian has always maintained the horse possesses with victory in a strong edition of the Listed Davies Insurance Solutions Gala Stakes.

The penny looked to be dropping when Sallaal sprinted away with a 16-runner handicap at the Derby meeting last time, and he made an impressive return to Listed company to beat the reliable Persica by one and three-quarter lengths.

Sallaal completes the Epsom-Sandown double with victory in the Gala Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"It was a very different test compared to Epsom," said Varian. "I was a bit nervous because I'm not sure he's the bravest but he's getting better. He was pretty dominant crossing the line and I'm very happy with that.

"I had in my mind that if he went well today, something like the Group 3 Rose of Lancaster might be a good next race. There's no rush and he's got the option to climb the ladder gradually."

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