'I think she’s a little bit special' - Rose In The Park makes winning debut for Hewick's owner as Shark Hanlon claims double

Shark Hanlon’s decision to send seven horses to Bangor paid off when Rose In The Park made all to score on her debut in the bumper under Brian Hughes.

The daughter of Walk In The Park was bought for £70,000 by Hanlon at the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival sale after winning a Borris House point-to-point by 12 lengths.

“I think she’s a little bit special,” said Hanlon after the five-year-old justified 6-4 favouritism in the colours of TJ McDonald, who also owns stable star Hewick.

“She was very green but then the penny dropped and she galloped all the way to the line.

"The man that owns her only bought her a couple of weeks ago - I bought her on spec. He bought her to be a broodmare, not for racing really because she’s a half-sister to Blow By Blow, so I had to convince him to run her.

“Now she has a bumper victory and if she went on to win two or three hurdles and maybe a chase as well she’d be worth a lot of money as a broodmare.”

Sean Bowen had helped Master Player to a winning hurdles debut in the 2m½f maiden to provide Hanlon with his first winner at the Welsh track.

The jockey was later unshipped from the trainer's Lakefield Flyer before the start of the 2m½f handicap hurdle but the pair were eventually reunited and finished third with Feel The Pinch supplying trainer Robbie Llewellyn with a winner on his wedding day.

Hanlon said: “I would have been very happy if they’d withdrawn him at the start because he was on to doing a mile and a half in the heat. It didn’t happen but there will be another day for him

Hanlon is likely to return for Bangor’s next meeting on August 4 with Rose In The Park and added: “We’ve had a great day. Brian Hughes said ‘Shark I want her back here and I’ll win a maiden and a novice on her'. She’ll probably be back here in three weeks.

"We’re getting the boat at 2am because I’ve got runners at Punchestown on Sunday.”

