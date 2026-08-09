'I think he's pretty nice' - promising colt caps off memorable weekend for Eve Johnson Houghton by beating 2-11 Godolphin favourite

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Eve Johnson Houghton capped off a special weekend with another double, headed by promising juvenile Jimtrott's maiden success in the 7f novice.

The Oxfordshire-based trainer enjoyed Group success on Saturday with Newmarket winner Sugar Yes Please and was back on the scorecard a day later when the No Nay Never colt took the opener under Charlie Bishop.

The 110,000gns purchase had been runner-up on his previous two starts but finally got his head in front when denying the odds-on Godolphin favourite Al Wathba by three-quarters of a length.

"I've had one other No Nay Never before, but that fell out of the back of the TV," Johnson Houghton said. "This is a lovely No Nay Never, and it's the first Book 1 bonus I've ever won. I've been trying for a long time, so I'm thrilled with that.

"We've spent the last two races saying not to go too fast, and because of that he understands to do his races the right way around. I think he's pretty nice, so we'll just work our way up with him I think."

Two races later the trainer was back among the winners with Robusto in the 1m4f handicap under Harry Vigors.

"He's what I would call a polite horse," Johnson Houghton told Racing TV. "He always goes, 'After you, you go first', but today he was like, 'No, I'm winning it', so that was really nice to see."

Ricardo bounces back

Ricardo Phillips underlined his affinity with Leicester with a second course success in the 1m2f handicap. The five-year-old was beaten a nose on his previous start here but went one better on his return under Nicola Currie.

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