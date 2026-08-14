Dewhurst on the radar for one million guineas colt after promising debut

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Exciting newcomer Rock Montreal took a promising first step towards the Dewhurst after impressing on his debut for Godolphin and Roger Varian.

The Blue Point colt was purchased for one million guineas at the Tattersalls Book 1 sale last year and justified strong market support to win the 7f novice by two and three-quarter lengths under Ray Dawson.

The 2-5 favourite pulled clear in the closing stages to comfortably defeat the more experienced Mino and Varian was encouraged by the performance of the two-year-old, who holds entries in the Betfred Champagne Stakes at Doncaster and Newmarket's Dewhurst Stakes.

"He's a nice horse," Varian said. "I think he was deserving of those entries and I'm pleased that he turned up today and put in a run full of promise."

Dawson and Varian completed a double 35 minutes later when Zachary Hickes broke his maiden in the 1m3½f handicap.

The four-year-old raced towards the rear before leading two furlongs out and, despite hanging left under pressure, prevailed by a neck from favourite Arcturus Flame.

Varian said: "He's been a slow developer and we've obviously been very patient with him. He's still learning on the job, really, so I was pleased that he came out on top in that little battle."

On Dawson, he added: "It's working well. Ray is riding brilliantly and generally our horses are running well."

First for Dixon

Thanks Dad and Mikkel Mortensen prevailed in the 6f classified stakes to land Scott Dixon his first win at the track this year.

The 12-1 shot tracked the leaders before hitting a new gear in the final half-furlong, pulling clear to win by one and a quarter lengths.

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