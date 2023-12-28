'I think he could go the whole way' - Willie Mullins waxes lyrical about Fact To File again

The 'Rising Stars' part of the Ballymaloe Relish Rising Stars Beginners Chase was only added in this year after Galopin Des Champs and Gentlemansgame won the last two runnings and Fact To File continued the trend of top-notch winners with a glorious performance under Mark Walsh.

A small but select field of five went to post for the event, but Fact To File made some very good horses look ordinary and as a result was cut to 8-1 (from 12) with Paddy Power for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, and 10-1 (from 16) for the National Hunt Chase.

Willie Mullins continues to say things about this horse that he says about very few others.

"He's a horse I've loved since the first day he came into the stable," he said. "I think he could go the whole way, with a bit of luck. You need a lot of luck in this game."

After drawing a blank on the opening two days of the festive programme, albeit he only rode Allaho at Kempton on Tuesday, Paul Townend unwrapped his first Christmas present when Jade De Grugy won the opening 2m4f maiden hurdle by 15 lengths, the first leg of a treble for Mullins.

Townend said: "She's exciting. She did it nicely. I thought we built up down the back the second time and she stayed going well.

"She obviously stays well, the ground is testing, and she has a lovely attitude. She jumped well and did everything nicely."

Blackmore gets tune out of Music

The award for ride of the Leopardstown Christmas festival might go to Rachael Blackmore for her never-say-die attitude on Music Of Tara in the 2m4f handicap hurdle. She looked beaten everywhere apart from 200 yards from the line as the 7-2 favourite stayed on strongly to beat Heliko Conti by two lengths.

Her trainer Henry de Bromhead said: "I thought we were in trouble turning in but she stayed on really well. She just doesn't really travel but she's a really gutsy mare and Rachael was brilliant on her."

Ted Walsh gets in on the act

The ever-popular Ted Walsh got among the winners thanks to Gaoth Chuil in the Pertemps Handicap Hurdle. The mare was given a smashing ride by Shane O'Callaghan to score at 5-1.

Walsh said: "It's great to win at Leopardstown, it's a special place and I've had a lot of luck here over the years with some very good horses.

"She's a good, tough, little mare, who is owned and bred by Michael Ryan. He had the dam and Harzand is a good stallion. She's only five and whether she runs in the Final at Cheltenham is a question mark, but we have the option now if we want to go."

Read these next:

'It was a huge performance' - Galopin Des Champs back to his best with 23-length win over Gerri Colombe in Savills Chase

Can anyone stop Galopin Des Champs winning a second Cheltenham Gold Cup in March? Our experts give their view

Gaelic Warrior even-money favourite for the Turners after impressive Grade 1 win - but Patrick Mullins has Cheltenham doubts

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.