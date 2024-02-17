'I think Granny would've enjoyed that' - Saint Sam sails clear to give Mullins family a poignant victory in Red Mills Chase

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Saint Sam defied a five-month absence to put in a sparkling display in the Red Mills Chase, sailing eight and a half lengths clear of Riviere D'Etel to give Willie Mullins his fourth win on the bounce in the 2m4f Grade 2.

The seven-year-old was a useful hurdler having finished runner-up at Grade 1 level as a four-year-old prior to filling the same spot in the Boodles at Cheltenham in 2021, but fences have brought his form to a new level. He made hay during the summer, landing two conditions chases either side of a Grade 3 success at Killarney before a final-fence blunder scuppered a four-timer at Listowel in September.

There were a few question marks going into this for the 10-11 favourite, not least the absence coupled with the energy-sapping ground, along with the fact he had a quality rival to contend with in the Gordon Elliott-trained Riviere D'Etel.

However, his supporters had little cause for concern as he made all under Townend, travelling with plenty of verve and jumping boldly en route to a stylish success, which takes his chase record to five wins from nine starts.

The victory was all the more fitting and poignant given the winning trainer's mother Maureen sadly passed away earlier in the week and would ordinarily be a glowing feature of the winner's enclosure after such a success.

Assistant trainer Patrick Mullins said: "I think Granny would have enjoyed that. It's a pity not to have her here in the picture. It was a great performance and the owners Ed and Mary Ware are over. It's great to win the Red Mills Chase, it's a race we pinpoint at the start of the year.

"The small field suits Saint Sam and he likes to get on with things. He's a great jumper, but we were worried with it being his first run back that he'd be too fresh and too much in that heavy ground, but Paul got breathers into him. I think those Grade 2 and Grade 3s are where he's most comfortable."

Cheltenham in her sights

Lantry Lady defied an even longer absence to land the Grade 3 Red Mills Trial Hurdle for Henry de Bromhead on just the second start of her career, and Cheltenham could be on the agenda for the talented mare.

The six-year-old had not been seen since bolting 14 lengths clear in a maiden hurdle at the track last March, but she revelled in the testing ground and powered nine and a half lengths clear of What's Up Darling, satisfying odds of 13-8.

Paddy Power cut the winner into 20-1 (from 33-1) for the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle next month, which is set to be her next assignment.

Lantry Lady (Rachael Blackmore) lands the Red Mills Trial Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann

De Bromhead said: "She's a really nice mare and I'm delighted for the Marigas as they are great supporters of ours.

"She was impressive here last year in her maiden hurdle and then we put her away as she was a bit immature. I was concerned about fitness and that it was only her second run after winning a maiden hurdle, but she's obviously stepped forward again.

"Cheltenham has to be a possibility and we'd love to go. It would be a step up in trip, but she suggests at home that all she does is stay. I'd say she definitely wants a good ease in the ground so we'd be cautious of that."

100-1 shock in opener

The Philip Fenton-trained Karl Des Tourelles caused a 100-1 shock in the opening 2m maiden hurdle, when staying on powerfully to thunder six lengths clear of Pigeon House under Brian Hayes.

The four-year-old was making his racecourse debut and looks a bright prospect for the Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer.

