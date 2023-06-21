'It's a weight off your shoulders' - Colin Keane breaks Royal Ascot duck on Villanova Queen

Colin Keane rode his first winner at Royal Ascot as he landed the Kensington Palace Stakes on Villanova Queen.

The four-time Irish champion jockey got the Jessica Harrington-trained 25-1 shot up close home to take the mile fillies' handicap narrowly from Don't Tell Claire, with Tarrabb in third and Adelaise running on for fourth.

Keane came in for the ride due to an injury to Shane Foley and told ITV Racing: "It's unfortunate for Shane, who is out with his collarbone injury, and I'm very grateful to Mrs Harrington and the team for giving me the opportunity."

Villanova Queen (Colin Keane) repels several challengers to win the fillies' handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker

Asked about finally riding a winner at the meeting, he said: "I suppose it's a weight off your shoulders. It's the biggest stage in racing, you're coming here year in, year out trying to get one. It's very satisfying."

It was a tight finish, with less than two lengths covering the first seven home.

"It was very straightforward," said Keane. "Mrs Harrington said ride her wherever she relaxes. There was a lot of pace on early doors and I just let her find her feet.

"One thing she said was to try to keep her smooth, challenge wide and have one sweeping run, and it's good when it works."

Villanova Queen had scored under Foley at Tipperary on her reappearance in April but then finished last in Group 3 company at Leopardstown and eighth in a LIsted event at Naas.

She was a fourth Royal Ascot winner for Harrington, all of whose victories have come in races confined to fillies and mares - her previous successes have been achieved in the Coronation twice and Ribblesdale.

The trainer, who is fighting breast cancer, watched the race from Nicky Henderson's yard and daughter Kate Harrington said: "It means an awful lot to the whole team to have a Royal Ascot winner and it's a good tonic for Mum.

"Mum is at Nicky Henderson's. She was here yesterday and just took one day off but she's all good and will be back tomorrow. She'll be celebrating and will have the champagne on ice for when Nicky gets home this evening."

She said of the winner: "I thought she had a good chance dropping back from Group and Listed company into a handicap.

"On her last run she didn't get the clearest of runs and the time before the ground was a bit soft at Leopardstown. She picked up an injury after the Irish 1,000 Guineas last year and it's great to get her back. We knew this was in her and it's onwards and upwards for the rest of the season.

"She's a big-striding filly and if you knock her off balance she takes five or six strides to get going again. The only instructions to Colin was to challenge wide, and once she passed one horse I knew she'd get there because she keeps rolling."

Read more . . .

