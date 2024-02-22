'I stupidly tried to have a decent January' - Ben Brookhouse off the mark for 2024 with Liberated Lad

Ben Brookhouse saddled his first winner in 2024 when Liberated Lad landed the 1m6f handicap under Jack Gilligan.

Liberated Lad was beaten half a length at Chelmsford last month but made amends for that near miss when beating 6-5 favourite Stolen Encounter by a length and a half at the same venue.

It was a first success for the six-year-old since striking in an amateur riders’ race at Nottingham in August and Brookhouse said: “He’s been a good, old servant. He’s more of a turf horse than an all-weather horse.

“We’ll probably give him a little holiday now and then try to win the stable staff race again at Newbury this year, as well as other amateur and apprentice races because he’s just a yard favourite.

“The missus [Ciera McKeown] loves him to bits because he runs in her colours.”

Brookhouse sent out 16 Flat runners without success in January before Liberated Lad became his first winner of the year from just his third Flat runner this month.

“I stupidly tried to have a decent January,” said the Newmarket trainer. “We just kind of sat back, moved a load of horses around and made sure everything was back on track.”

Shrewd purchase

Boafo Boy had already earned most of the 8,000gns that Stuart Williams paid for the five-year-old back when winning at Southwell at the start of the month and the son of Lope De Vega followed up in the 7f handicap.

Sean Levey helped the 11-4 shot beat the Alice Haynes-trained Smart Deal by a head to complete a double for Williams, whose Ribal had got off the mark at the tenth attempt in the preceding 7f maiden.

Fillyfudge, trained by Amy Murphy, won the finale under George Wood.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.