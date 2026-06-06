'I shouldn't have run him' - Francis Graffard rues decision not to withdraw Calandagan as world's best labours in 'awful ground'

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The writing was on the wall for supporters of Calandagan in the minutes before the Coolmore Coronation Cup as Francis Graffard cut the figure of a beaten man when interviewed on ITV Racing.

However, even the realisation that the persistent rain had potentially washed away the chances of last season's world champion could not have prepared Graffard nor the watching public for the sight of Mickael Barzalona easing down on Calandagan with more than a furlong to run. The five-time Group 1 winner was beaten more than 40 lengths in fourth behind Bay City Roller.

The trainer had warned repeatedly in recent weeks that he did not want rain-softened ground on as stiff a track as Epsom for Calandagan and was clearly questioning himself in the immediate aftermath for not having heeded his own words.

Calandagan (partially hidden) is already beaten two furlongs out Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"It's awful ground and awful weather," said Graffard. "My horse never travelled and I'm upset with myself. I've never seen him having a hard blow like that [after a race]. I just hope he comes out well but the ground was terrible for him today.

"Mickael said he never travelled comfortably and that the ground is too testing for him. I shouldn't have run him."

Graffard was in regular communication with Epsom clerk of the course Andrew Cooper during the week and gave the go-ahead for Calandagan to travel on Thursday evening.

However, even after satisfying himself that conditions described before racing as good to soft would be satisfactory for Calandagan, there was the sight of the rain getting deeper into the ground and of Laura Pearson winning the Princess Elizabeth Stakes with a solo up the inner rail.

Graffard added: "I walked the course with Mickael. We decided to come on the stands' side but the race before changed the minds of everybody. I was sure we should have come to the stands' side but Mickael said he was beaten before that. It's frustrating but it'll be the last time Calandagan meets that ground.

"To be fair, I walked the course at the end of the morning and it's changed a lot since then."

While Barzalona looked after his mount when the chance of taking a hand had gone, Graffard expressed concern that the self-confidence built up during Calandagan's winning spree might have taken a knock after such a non-event.

"It was a messy race and horses were all over the straight," said Graffard. "I don't like that and I'm upset for my horse, but hopefully he comes out of it okay and we'll regroup and be positive.

"I think he'll go for the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and then back for the King George. Mickael looked after him in the straight, but mentally he'll be upset himself. He was ready to compete but it's just too testing ground and it didn't work out."

Francis Graffard and owner Princess Zahra Aga Khan Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

For the second season running Princess Zahra Aga Khan was present to see the conditions and potentially the idiosyncratic Epsom layout undo Calandagan, although the latest effort was light years from his battling second 12 months ago.

"Francis asked Mickael not to give him too hard a race, if he didn't feel happy," said Princess Zahra. "He's proved himself and it's not a big deal today. We'll target the King George and hopefully we'll have better weather by then, as these conditions are difficult for all of us."

Calandagan has shown he can thrive on a variety of going descriptions during his racing career but on the rollercoaster of Epsom the horse who had the speed to run the fastest mile and a half on turf in history in the Japan Cup last November just found everything happening in slow motion.

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