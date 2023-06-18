'I said I'd never ride again but it's like a drug, isn't it?' - Geoff Harker on the mend and back among the winners

Talk about tough. Geoff Harker, who suffered multiple injuries in a frightening plunge through a roof last year that left his wife thinking he was dead , is now fighting fit and he celebrated his second winner of the season with Rocket Rob.

Not only did he declare himself fully recovered but he also revealed that was back riding out just six weeks after an accident which left him with a fractured skull as well as broken bones in his back and a broken rib .

Harker, a former jump jockey who has been training in North Yorkshire for more than 20 years, said: "I'm in good shape physically, touch wood. I ride out every morning. I was off that for six weeks after the accident then I was back on. I said I'd never ride again but it's like a drug, isn't it?"

Rocket Rod pipped Cassy O by a nose over the straight 7f to score his fourth success for Harker since he was bought for 7,000gns in 2020 and gave jockey Sam James his 300th career winner.

Reflecting on his season, the trainer said: "We're chipping away. We're quiet and we only have half a dozen horses in now but they're all capable.

"We're more into farming now and that supports this - this doesn't pay at the moment. But the owners I do have are good and Rocket Rod has been a good little horse for us.

"I think the secret to him is a straight track, he can't go round a bend at all. They've gone hard today and that's helped him."

