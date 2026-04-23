'I said after the first dead-heat there's no chance that'll happen again' - Sean and James Bowen share the spoils once more

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James Bowen has experienced only two dead-heat finishes in his career but, remarkably, the jockey with whom he had to share the spoils on both occasions was his brother Sean .

The siblings crossed the line in unison in the 3m handicap chase despite James appearing to be in command over the final fence on Statuario , trained by his eldest brother Mickey. However, a bold leap put Sean's mount American Mike into contention and the pair could not be separated in the resulting photo-finish despite Sean losing his whip on the run to the line.

"I thought I'd won but James knocked my stick out my hand, so I'd have been fairly annoyed if I did get beat," Sean Bowen told Racing TV.

"It's the second time we've had a dead-heat, which is incredible, because you never get dead-heats and for us to ride two is mental."

Sean (left) and James Bowen celebrate their dead-heat finish Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The result completed a stellar afternoon for the Bowens, with James also scoring on Viscountess Nelson and Letterston Lily and Sean winning on Mister Ursus .

James added: "It's incredible, I said after the first dead-heat there's no chance that'll ever happen again. I've only ever had two and they've both been with my brother."

Classic conquers

Classic Maestro posted his first win in more than a year with a battling victory in the 2m4f handicap chase.

Just three of the seven runners finished the race, but Luke Scott was able to avoid trouble on the 10-1 shot and fend off Tommy's Oscar to score by a length and a quarter.

Classic Maestro (far side) jumps alongside Tommy's Oscar before the pair finished first and second in the 2m4f handicap chase Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Alan O'Keeffe, partner and assistant to winning trainer Jennie Candlish, said: "There were no hiding places and he's all heart. He's run some fantastic races this season and deserved to get his head in front.

"That's it for him now, but we're hoping at some stage we might take him over the National fences. It could be something nice to look at in November."

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