'I rode a shedload of winners here' - Sean Woods turns back the clock with rare visit to jumps outpost

Le Tueur and Jay Tidball are led in after their win in the 3m5f chase at Fakenham
Le Tueur and Jay Tidball are led in after their win in the 3m5f chase at Fakenham

Newmarket Flat trainer Sean Woods was a rare visitor to North Norfolk as sponsor of the 3m5f handicap chase under the guise of his development company, The Lightdoor Limited.

Fittingly, the race was won by a runner from close to the headquarters of Flat racing in Le Tueur, trained by Sarah Humphrey.

Woods said: "I've never had a runner here but I rode a shedload of winners here as a jockey. I don't know how long ago it was, but most of the pictures I have are black and white!"

New changing rooms

Bryony Frost was full of praise for the new female jockeys' changing facilities at the Norfolk track after she landed a gamble on Brandisova for the horse's backers in the 3m novice handicap chase.

The new ladies' changing rooms at Fakenham
The new ladies' changing rooms at Fakenham

Frost said: "The new facilities are a massive improvement for the women riding here. They're very comfortable and very welcome, especially on days like this when the weather is foul."

The locals were also in full voice having punted her Lucy Wadham-trained mount into 5-2 favouritism from twice that in the morning.

Frost added: "That's Brandisova's first win over fences but we came here full of confidence."

King compensation

Two days after Edwardstone blew out in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham, his sister Nothingtochance did her bit to uphold the family name when running away with the 2m maiden hurdle.

Tom Bellamy took his time on the Alan King trainee to pick off Lucid Dreams, a rare Irish runner at the track, to give favourite supporters further joy at 7-4.

Bellamy said: "I rode Edwardstone in his early days and this mare is just the same in that she's taken a little time, but is improving with her racing. "

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 17 March 2023Last updated 17:39, 17 March 2023
