'I probably would have had to shut down my twitter had I got beaten' - Papa Cocktail completes hat-trick

Papa Cocktail continued his resurgence for Stella Barclay when completing a hat-trick in the 6f handicap.

There was a minor scare for connections of the four-year-old, who, having hit the front at the furlong post under Callum Shepherd, faced the persistent challenge of the Connor Beasley-ridden Lord Abama.

Papa Cocktail did enough to score by a neck and follow up wins at Southwell and Haydock last month.

“I got there too soon in the end, but the reassuring thing is when he gets challenged he was always doing enough,” Shepherd told Racing TV.

“One came at him but I was never too worried as once he was aware of it, he was always keeping him at bay. I probably would have had to shut down my twitter had I got beaten, so fortunately we got home okay.”

On Papa Cocktail, who was given an opening rating of 83 as a juvenile when with Tom Clover, Shepherd added: “He’s just thriving. He’s finally coming back into himself and rediscovering some of that form that saw him running some pretty good races at two.”

Beasley gained swift compensation when helping odds-on shot What’s The Story take the following mile handicap for Keith Dalgleish. Lord Abama’s trainer Michael Dods also got on the board at Redcar with Zuffolo.

Magic Malc

The opening 5f novice was won by subsequent Group 2 winner El Caballo in 2021, and it could have produced another smart type this year as Malc made an impressive winning debut under Oisin Orr for Richard Fahey and Middleham Park Racing.

