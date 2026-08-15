'I never really felt like he wasn't going to win' - Racing Post columnist Martin Dixon lands £100,000 handicap for second year running

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What better way is there to advertise your new Racing Post column than by underlining your deserved reputation for shrewdness by winning another William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap?

Martin Dixon and brother Chris founded the successful Horse Watchers syndicates, which make a habit of transforming relatively cheaply bought horses, and landed the £100,000 feature last year with Intervention .

Twelve months on, Royal Zabeel , picked up for just 30,000gns in 2024, did the same, bounding home to win by nearly three lengths under Jason Watson.

"He loves that fast ground," said Dixon, who watched the race on television as he was at a family christening. "It was important to get a good position on him early and it probably helped him a little bit that a few went over the far side and made it less congested on the near side.

"But I never really felt like he wasn't going to win. I said to everyone this morning if he was travelling well and in a handy spot after a couple of furlongs he was a class horse."

Chris (left) and Martin Dixon: kept Royal Zabeel after last autumn's sales Credit: Edward Whitaker

Royal Zabeel went back to the sales last autumn but nobody met the Dixons' valuation and Martin said: "We thought he was worth quite a lot of money but the market disagreed. I don't know why.

"Maybe people presume if we're letting a horse go, maybe there's a reason why. We thought he was worth a lot of money. There was no interest in him and straight off the back of it he won a Listed race."

Among those relieved Royal Zabeel stayed in their hands was Ronnie Whelan, who has been a syndicate member since 2020 and said: "I was very lucky, Martin tweeted they were buying horses during Covid time. I got involved with Rhoscolyn and I'm involved in about 12 horses now."

He used to work at Sky Bet and said: "I worked on the trading side but I don't know as much as Chris and Martin, they're the brains trust and they very much planned this."

'Well purchased'

James Owen has high hopes for the Sky Bet Ebor meeting next week and made an advance strike in North Yorkshire by taking the £30,000 novice with promising two-year-old Coral Cove.

"She's a lovely big filly, who was well purchased by Dan Astbury, and she's improving all the time," the trainer said.

James Owen: has his runners in good form ahead of Kirchner's Ebor bid Credit: Edward Whitaker

"She did well to win from a wide draw and she's picked another good pot up but she's a real three-year-old in the making. She'll probably have another run or two and try and get some black type but it's all about next year. She's my first Lucky Vega and I really like her."

A decision will be made on Monday as to whether Rogue Diplomat will be aimed at the Sky Bet City of York Stakes but Owen is definitely looking at the Ebor for Ascot winner Kirchner and said: "He looks like he's improving and I think he's got a good chance."

Rogue Champion bound

Rogue Jewel booked herself a likely return visit for a Listed race on August 31 by following up last month's first-time-out success at York in the 6f novice.

"We always knew there was improvement to come," said the two-year-old's trainer Ed Bethell, who also struck with Murashah and Clocker . "We don't train them to win on debut, if they do they do it on natural ability so we were pleased to back it up with a penalty today. She's won two nice prizes.

Rogue Jewel: was the first leg of a treble for Ed Bethell Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"I came here with the view that if she handled it and won I'd like to come back on the Bank Holiday weekend for the Ripon Champion Two Years Old Trophy and she passed that test with flying colours. I'll check with the guys at Rogues Gallery but my plan would be to come here for the Listed race."

can read all Martin Dixon's columns here...

My soft-ground horses to follow for the autumn – plus a 14-1 Ebor fancy I can see shortening

Punters need to know there’s a clear Goodwood type - and it leads me to this well-handicapped filly as the best bet of day one

My hot takes for the rest of 2026 - including a brilliant two-year-old to remain unbeaten and the three-year-old who’ll be Horse of the Year

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