Reportstoday
14:45 Southwell

'I met James in a bar at Cheltenham' - chance encounter leads to dream start for new owner

Tom Ellis:
Tom Ellis: in good form with a Southwell doubleCredit: Debbie Burt
Play10 ran
14:45 SouthwellHurdle Turf, Maiden
Distance: 2mClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Desertmore News
    5/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Fouroneohfever
    5/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Stung By Tariffs
    10/1
New owner James Dunsby enjoyed a magical start when landing a first winner from his first runner as Desertmore News made a successful debut in the 2m maiden hurdle.

Following a chance meeting with trainer Tom Ellis at Cheltenham, Dunsby decided to support the yard and spotted potential in Desertmore News’ third-place finish on his sole start in an Irish point-to-point late last year.

Dunsby's judgement was fully justified as the six-year-old made all to win by 13 lengths from nine rivals at 5-1 under Jack Andrews.

Explaining how the partnership came about, Ellis told Sky Sports Racing: “I met James in a bar at Cheltenham before Christmas, we had a drink together, and he said he likes to support people getting going in life.

"I put forward another horse to James from an Irish point-to-point when he said he would like to buy one, but he liked the horse that finished third, so he’s got a good eye for one.

"Denis [Leahy, former owner and trainer] said not to run him on too soft ground and he's been a lovely, straightforward horse who is easy at home.”

The win completed a double for Ellis and Andrews who had struck earlier with Daytime Dreaming in the 2m handicap chase.

Wind-op success

Duhallow Tommy snapped a 22-month losing run when winning the 2m4½f handicap chase on his first start since wind surgery.

Owned by John and Marion Terry, the Toby Lawes-trained eight-year-old led from start to finish to score by eight lengths under Kevin Brogan.

