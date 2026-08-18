'I loved her from the moment I got on her' - Impulsive Spirit shows star potential on debut at Chepstow

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

A local trainer could have another star on his hands after David Evans’ Impulsive Spirit showed plenty of spirit to land the five-furlong fillies’ maiden at the first time of asking.

Ridden by Rob Hornby, the daughter of Ten Sovereigns was slowly away and settled towards the rear before being asked to improve three furlongs out. She picked up smartly in the final furlong to reel in long-time leader Kokumi and score by a neck.

Hornby, who had already ridden 1-16 favourite Hope Rising to a 24-length success in the opening two-runner race, told Sky Sports Racing: “I loved her from the moment I got on her. I think she justifies her price tag and some.

“Debuts like this are all about learning on the job and she took a lot in over five furlongs. She found the line really well and I was confident when I hit the rising ground that she was always going to win.”

Impulsive Spirit cost £85,000 as a breeze-up purchase in April and is bred to progress over further, with Evans already eyeing bigger targets.

“She did it quite professionally and everything comes easily to her,” said Evans. “We had a lot of problems early on, whether she was growing or hormones, but she’s got a lot of ability.

“She’s in the Goffs Million race at the Curragh so seven furlongs will have to be looked at. They’re good owners.”

Read more here

'York will suit him and it's great Ryan Moore can ride' - three horses to back and key trainer insight for day one of the Ebor meeting

York Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool

Why the Juddmonte is more than Ombudsman versus Constitution River – it's a £850,000 decider between racing's two most powerful breeding empires

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am and our unmissable daily form package The Edge at 8am, to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm as part of The Ultimate Daily.

Also available to arrive direct to your inbox free of charge are the likes of On The Nose, our daily morning news bulletin, The Ante-Postman, in which tipster Robbie Wilders outlines his best long-range bets every Wednesday, and The Punt, our essential Saturday tipping service delivered every Friday evening at 7pm.

Head here now to view our full range of newsletters.