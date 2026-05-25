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Reportstoday
16:07 Redcar

'I love this race and I target it' - Ed Bethell equals his father's record in Zetland Gold Cup thanks to stylish Danger Bay

Ed Bethell:
Ed Bethell: the trainer won another running of the Zetland Gold CupCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play10 ran
16:07 RedcarFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 1m2fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Danger Bay
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Spoken Truth
    7/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Fierce Fortitude
    4/1
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Trainer Ed Bethell equalled his father James' winning record in the Zetland Gold Cup when Danger Bay battled to a game victory.

Bethell snr landed the 1m2f handicap twice during his career, with a 39-year gap between those victories. However, his son matched that in the space of three years in the race's 75th running as his four-year-old swept to a two-and-a-half-length triumph.

"I love this race and I target it," the winning trainer said. "This horse got injured at the end of last year. It was a slight niggle and not a big deal, but we just gave him plenty of time and brought him back gradually. 

"This looked like the ideal starting point, as there were other races worth far less money elsewhere, and this was his type of track."

He added: "His season can properly start now. You could possibly look at going to Royal Ascot, but the John Smith's Cup might be his race. However, I feel his capabilities may go a bit higher than that."

Landmark moment

Trainer Nigel Tinkler and rider Faye McManoman celebrated their 100th winner together when El Floridita took the 5f novice contest.

Tinkler said: "It's brilliant. She's ridden nearly 140 winners, so to do so many for our yard is very good. She knows exactly what to do."

Track trainer

William Haggas made it three winners from six runners at the track this year when Romanticizing took the mile maiden.

Repeat trick

Mayo County bounced back to winning ways when landing the 7f handicap for the second year in a row.

Read more:

 'You can put a line completely through it, don't worry about that run at all' - Aidan O'Brien explains Minnie Hauk blowout 

Derby picture grows clearer after Aidan O'Brien trims Prix du Jockey Club team 

‘Are we lucky or are we unlucky?’ - outsider Uncle Al delivers trainer Jessica Bedi her first winner since December 

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16:07 RedcarPlay
Racing TV Zetland Gold Cup Handicap (GBBPlus Race)10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Danger Bay
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Spoken Truth
    7/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Fierce Fortitude
    4/1
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