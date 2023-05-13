'I love the track' - John McConnell extends excellent Hexham record with double

John McConnell was feeling the love at Hexham again after landing a double on the day and taking his strike-rate at the course to an impressive 44 per cent.

Chance The Robin shaped like a smart talent in the making when comfortably seeing off favourite Swallows Song in the 2m7½f maiden hurdle but Stadium Talk had to tough it out to win on his first start under rules in the bumper.

Victory brings McConnell's tally to 7-16 at the Northumberland track and he said: "We were hopeful we could go close with both of them so I'm pleased we got it.

"I love the track. It's quite stiff and you need horses to be fit for it which we like. You get well looked after and a great reception there. It's not too far off the boat either.

McConnell added: "Chance The Robin doesn't mind Hexham. He's not a quick horse but we think a lot of him, we'll keep him over hurdles and when he goes chasing you'll see him at his best.

"Stadium Talk came from a good point-to-point yard [Cormac Doyle] and came recommended. She's been straightforward and everything she's done in a bumper is a bonus. I'm delighted by the way she toughed it out."

Off the mark

Amateur jockey Lois Teal recorded her first winner under rules as Matts Commission landed the 3m maiden hunters chase for brother Jack Teal. The horse had finished second in the race for the previous two seasons.

