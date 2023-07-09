'I love how he did it, like a good one' - Richard Hughes excited by unbeaten Real Gain

Real Gain may be a son of the speedy King's Stand winner Profitable, but he emerged as a fine prospect for the middle-distance ranks this season after extending his unbeaten record to two in the opening 1m2f novice.

Trainer Richard Hughes thinks highly of the three-year-old, who built on a narrow Kempton win in November to hold off Lady Boba in the closing stages

Connections paid 111,000gns for him as a yearling, which was "money well spent" according to Hughes, who will look to pitch him into a higher grade next, with big handicaps at Glorious Goodwood or a Listed race at Deauville under consideration.

Hughes, who enjoyed a biggest success of his training career when winning the Northumberland Plate with Calling The Wind a fortnight ago, said: "I've always really liked the horse and he hasn't failed to deliver so onwards and upwards.

"He's by Profitable but I can't train a page, only the horse in front of me, and to me he's a mile-and-a-quarter horse. I love the way he stuck his head out when it really mattered – the good ones do that and he's certainly that.

"I'm not sure what's next for him, possibly Goodwood, but I'm sure he'll be sharper for the run. This was the perfect race to get started this season, he's a big horse, over 500kg, and I didn't want to run on firm ground."

White-hot win

White Moonlight enjoyed a second Listed triumph this season when striking in the Queen Charlotte Fillies' Stakes for Saeed bin Suroor and Kieran Shoemark. Having hit the front in the straight, she was always doing enough to defeat favourite Queen Aminatu.

Revised result

The result of the Class 6 7f handicap was reversed following a stewards' inquiry. Media Guest was demoted to second having found to have impeded Ben Hamrash, who was handed the prize.

