'I love him to bits' - Maureen Haggas overjoyed as Hamish provides more Group success in St Simon Stakes

For the parent of any teenager, there may be a familiarity in the words used by Maureen Haggas to describe her relationship with Hamish .

"I love him to bits, but he barely tolerates me," she said after a perfectly executed plan, built on an intimate understanding of an argumentative and belligerent individual, enabled Hamish to win the rearranged St Simon Stakes.

Over the last four years, horse and human have bonded, of sorts. A deterioration in Hamish's behaviour as a three-year-old prompted Maureen Haggas to take over riding him most days in an attempt to get him to consent to training properly.

The relationship remains lopsided, but it is a highly successful one. The St Simon Stakes was Hamish's seventh Group 3 victory for his owner-breeder Brian Haggas, father of the seven-year-olds trainer, William, and it showcased the level of thought that goes into his runs.

"I wasn't actually that enamoured with the thought of coming here but we brought Chunky the pony with him and he's been brilliant," Maureen Haggas said. "He was very naughty at Goodwood and he hates Newbury, so I wasn't too displeased with missing the race being down there and coming here instead.

"He can be quite difficult, but we saddled him in the stables and it's all gone like clockwork so I'm relieved. I ride him every day and I know him back to front, but he's just very argumentative and you could spend all day arguing with him."

Hamish was one of three winners at Newmarket for William Haggas, alongside The Reverend in the 7f juvenile novice and Laafi in the 1m2f handicap, and is likely to return next year.

"I hope we see him back next year," Maureen Haggas said. "As long as he stays in one piece he's got nothing else to do except be a racehorse, then he's going to have to be my hack, so I think he'd rather be a racehorse for a while."

Godolphin deny Devon farmer

The finish to the Listed Bosra Sham Stakes could not have been fought out between two horses from more different backgrounds.

On one side, there was Romantic Style , a 550,000gns yearling representing Godolphin. On the other there was Adaay In Devon, a filly bred by a Devon dairy farmer and his friends out of a mare they bought at a bankruptcy sale on the same afternoon they bought a donkey. In the end, it was the Charlie Appleby-trained Romantic Style who prevailed.

Alex Merriam, assistant trainer, said: "I'd say that six furlongs is the trip that would suit her – she's speedy – and that's what helped her put the race to bed."

Emotional Jarvis bows out

"I've had a fantastic time," said William Jarvis after he watched his final runner as a trainer compete in the late autumn sunshine.

The Classic-winning handler announced in September that this season would be his last, with the moment catching up with him following Crystal Delight’s run in the 1m4f handicap.

"It wasn't to be but I've met some wonderful people and employed fantastic staff," Jarvis said, before stopping briefly to compose himself. "And I look forward to hopefully continuing to be involved in the industry. I hope I can still be of use – if I haven't learned anything over the last 38 years then I'm a bit of a mug.

"It's a wonderful sport we're involved in. I'm concerned we're in for a rocky period but there are so many good people behind us. It'’s a wonderful way of life."

