'I lost a race I should have won' - Jason Watson brushes off losing a winner in the stewards' room with thrilling success

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Jason Watson ended a mixed day on a positive note with Hoodie Hoo's strike in a thrilling 6f handicap, after earlier losing a race in the stewards' room.

The Charlie Hills-trained four-year-old landed the spoils when obliging by a short head to give Watson a welcome winner. He had finished first past the post on Remi Mae in the 6f fillies' maiden before she was demoted to second behind Too Too Divine .

On Hoodie Hoo, the rider told Racing TV: "He appreciates this trip more than many and may appreciate further in time. It was a good performance, as he got quite wound up beforehand, which is typical of him, but it was getting hotter as the day went on.

"I lost a race earlier on that I should have won on the track, so I'm happy to get one."

The stewards deemed Remi Mae to have caused enough interference in the inquiry, which took nearly 25 minutes.

Watson said: "I was a little bit surprised to lose it – I definitely felt I was on the best horse. She had a wander around in front, and I probably didn't correct her enough. It's frustrating for the owners and Andrew Balding, as it's never nice to lose one."

Sizzling Scott

George Scott's red-hot summer run continued when Glamorize maintained her perfect course-and-distance record in the 5f nursery.

The Amo Racing-owned odds-on favourite was a comfortable two-length winner under David Egan, and took the Newmarket trainer's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 31 per cent.

The daughter of Starman landed a novice contest at the track at the start of this month.

Read more...

William Buick handed an eight-day suspension for careless riding

'Any horse that lowers his colours is going to be running a very big race' - Calandagan camp confident global star is primed for huge King George clash

'I want to be where Willie is but we're still three to five years away from that' - Gordon Elliott on that elusive trainers' title

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.