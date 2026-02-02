Racing Post logo
'I looked up at Christ and thought he was trying to tell me something' - Frankie Dettori retires as a racing god after a dazzling last day in Brazil

The world's most famous rider bowed out in Rio with a double highlighted by his final top-flight success

Frankie Dettori raises his arms to the sky after what proved to be the final win of his career in the first leg of Brazil's Triple Crown
Frankie Dettori raises his arms to the sky after what proved to be the final win of his career in the first leg of Brazil's Triple CrownCredit: Joao Paulo Cotta/Jockey Club of Brazil

Looking ahead to his final day as a jockey, Frankie Dettori had been unsure if he would be happy or tearful. In the end – and what an end it proved to be – he was both.

As he stood in front of applauding Brazilian racing fans at Gavea racecourse – with the statue of Christ the Redeemer surveying the scene from atop Mount Corcovado – the feelings bubbling up within Dettori proved uncontainable. The punishing heat may have heightened his emotions but what first seemed to leave him close to sobbing was the arrival on the podium of his wife, Catherine. During Dettori's turbulent 40-year riding career they have been through so much together, most of it wonderful, bits of it awful. This final chapter, like so many of those before it, was truly unforgettable.

It was an unusual way for it all to finish, or more specifically an unusual place, but the 55-year-old has never been a devotee of convention. The sporting genius who until Sunday evening had been the world's most famous jockey has always done things his way. The way he chose to finish was at the end of a two-month trip around South America at a track he had previously visited only as a tourist. This was undeniably far removed from that extraordinary Ascot afternoon when he bade farewell to Britain with victory in the Champion Stakes; to Dettori, it still meant every bit as much.

