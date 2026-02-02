- More
'I looked up at Christ and thought he was trying to tell me something' - Frankie Dettori retires as a racing god after a dazzling last day in Brazil
The world's most famous rider bowed out in Rio with a double highlighted by his final top-flight success
Looking ahead to his final day as a jockey, Frankie Dettori had been unsure if he would be happy or tearful. In the end – and what an end it proved to be – he was both.
As he stood in front of applauding Brazilian racing fans at Gavea racecourse – with the statue of Christ the Redeemer surveying the scene from atop Mount Corcovado – the feelings bubbling up within Dettori proved uncontainable. The punishing heat may have heightened his emotions but what first seemed to leave him close to sobbing was the arrival on the podium of his wife, Catherine. During Dettori's turbulent 40-year riding career they have been through so much together, most of it wonderful, bits of it awful. This final chapter, like so many of those before it, was truly unforgettable.
It was an unusual way for it all to finish, or more specifically an unusual place, but the 55-year-old has never been a devotee of convention. The sporting genius who until Sunday evening had been the world's most famous jockey has always done things his way. The way he chose to finish was at the end of a two-month trip around South America at a track he had previously visited only as a tourist. This was undeniably far removed from that extraordinary Ascot afternoon when he bade farewell to Britain with victory in the Champion Stakes; to Dettori, it still meant every bit as much.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Kempton: Aamilah Aswat makes history as the first black female jump jockey to ride a winner in Britain
- Southwell: 'I met James in a bar at Cheltenham' - chance encounter leads to dream start for new owner
- 'This is a proper horse now' - Romeo Coolio digs deep to strike in dramatic Irish Arkle but question hangs over Cheltenham plans
- Fact To File crowns stunning Dublin Racing Festival for Mark Walsh and JP McManus with brilliant Irish Gold Cup victory
- Juvenile Hurdle: 'He could be anything' - Narciso Has strengthens Cheltenham Festival claims as Mark Walsh continues fine form at Dublin Racing Festival
- Kempton: Aamilah Aswat makes history as the first black female jump jockey to ride a winner in Britain
- Southwell: 'I met James in a bar at Cheltenham' - chance encounter leads to dream start for new owner
- 'This is a proper horse now' - Romeo Coolio digs deep to strike in dramatic Irish Arkle but question hangs over Cheltenham plans
- Fact To File crowns stunning Dublin Racing Festival for Mark Walsh and JP McManus with brilliant Irish Gold Cup victory
- Juvenile Hurdle: 'He could be anything' - Narciso Has strengthens Cheltenham Festival claims as Mark Walsh continues fine form at Dublin Racing Festival