'I let out an expletive but he put his head down where it mattered' - Seagulls Eleven swoops late under red-hot Oisin Murphy

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The margins between victory and defeat on the big stage were there for all to see when Oisin Murphy swooped at the last possible moment on Seagulls Eleven to deny last year's winner Persica in a dramatic finish to the Betfred Diomed Stakes.

Persica appeared on course for back-to-back victories in the Group 3 contest, but Murphy showed all the hallmarks of a five-time champion – on a day when he rode a 109-1 treble – by timing his challenge to perfection.

Even winning trainer Hugo Palmer had given up hope but Murphy had a willing partner to go with his immaculate timing in Seagulls Eleven, who scored for a syndicate made up of past and present players of Brighton and Hove Albion.

"I thought Persica was travelling ominously well and I let out an expletive when I thought we were done, but he put his head down where it mattered," Palmer said. "He's certainly a very tenacious horse and we've come to expect nothing less from Oisin."

Brighton qualified for a second season in Europe as the Premier League concluded last month and Seagulls Eleven has been on his travels too, running in Australia in November before two outings in France this term.

Seagulls Eleven, a son of Palmer's Guineas winner Galileo Gold, was a well-backed 5-2 favourite as he made a successful return to home soil.

"His last three wins have come on downhill tracks with a bend and a bit of give in the ground, so the clues were all there," said Palmer.

"We probably overfaced him at times last year, going to the 2,000 Guineas and Australia, so we've taken slightly small steps this time. He likes small fields and there's the Summer Mile at Ascot and I'll put him in the Sussex, which might be the hottest small field around. There's the Celebration Mile and the Moulin as well and we'll just try to pick the options that suit him."

Scott celebrates big win

Katie Scott hailed the victory of Naana's Shadow in the 3YO Dash as "massive" after the speedy filly gave the trainer the biggest win of her career.

The 7-2 favourite, who was a solid third at York on her previous start, showed plenty of gears under Murphy to land the £75,000 contest for the Scottish Borders-based stable.

"To have a winner here today is massive for us," Scott said. "We’ve only got 21 horses and stables – that's us full – and we don't have a load of chances to advertise what we can do."

Scott went from running the 26 miles of the London Marathon in aid of Racing Welfare in April to training the winner of one of the fastest sprints in the country - and she plans to savour the moment.

Katie Scott is all smiles after Naana's Shadow win at Epsom Credit: Grossick Photography

"She's faster than me!" the trainer said. "She's the fastest horse we've ever had and to reward the owners [Summerstorm Bloodstock] with a winner like that is fantastic. It might not be tonight because we’ve got important runners tomorrow, but there’ll be a big party soon."

Mister Winston completed Murphy's treble when taking the 1m½f handicap for Andrew Balding.

Makin on the mark

Another smaller yard made their mark on day one of the Derby meeting when Hickory Lad bolted up in the Woodcote Stakes for Phillip Makin.

"He never looked in any bother and I was surprised how well he won," said the winning trainer. "He's a lovely horse with a great attitude who's very easy to train and we'll have some fun with him."

Whether that fun extends to a trip to Royal Ascot remains to be seen as the former jockey added: "We came here instead of Royal Ascot really and there are plenty of races for him, so I don't know."

Class rise for Sallaal

Handicaps will be a thing of the past for Sallaal after he romped home in the style of a Group horse under Ray Dawson.

Sallaal pulls well clear of his rivals under Ray Dawson Credit: Getty Images

The Roger Varian-trained four-year-old is destined for a step up in class following his six-and-a-half-length demolition in the 1m2f handicap.

"We've thought the world of him for a long time, he didn't really put it together last year but he has now," said Varian. "It will be Graded races now and there are plenty of options, including the Listed Gala Stakes at Sandown’s Eclipse meeting."

Riding bans

On a day of multiple riding incidents, David Probert was banned for eight days for careless riding in the 7f handicap for allowing his mount Musical Angel to drift right towards the rail, causing three of his rivals, including two-time race winner Rhoscolyn, to be snatched up.

Probert's ban runs from June 19-26 and includes the last two days of Royal Ascot. Sean Levey and Luke Morris received three-day careless riding bans on Persica in the Diomed Stakes and Jimmy Speaking in the 1m½f handicap respectively.

Read more:

2026 Derby pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Keith Melrose's ratings for every contender

Derby Day has become Aidan O'Brien Day - here's what the master trainer makes of his awesome Epsom team

It's not all about Aidan O'Brien - can one of these leading players end Ballydoyle's Derby domination?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.