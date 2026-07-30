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'I laid €3,000 on El Cairos at 6-1' - the odd big bet but the Ballybrit betting ring has been 'desperate' on ladies' day according to the layers

Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings gets the lowdown on the action, or lack of it, in the betting jungle

David Jennings with McGarrity bookmakers
David Jennings with McGarrity bookmakersCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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The tales from the Ballybrit betting ring are the stuff of legend. Johnny Dineen tells a great yarn about a big-hitting punter back in the mid-1990s, who got stuck into the Ron Shaw-trained Irish Bay in the concluding winners' bumper on the Saturday. And by stuck in, I mean properly stuck in. 

"He had £100,000 at evens with the late Des Fox," Dineen said. "And he spread another £50,000 around the ring. The horse won. I'm not sure how far, maybe two lengths or so, but he won anyway."

Those heady days of £150,000 bets in bumpers are long gone and are never coming back, judging by what the layers said after ladies' day at the 2026 Galway Races

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Deputy Ireland editor

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