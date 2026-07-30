'I laid €3,000 on El Cairos at 6-1' - the odd big bet but the Ballybrit betting ring has been 'desperate' on ladies' day according to the layers

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The tales from the Ballybrit betting ring are the stuff of legend. Johnny Dineen tells a great yarn about a big-hitting punter back in the mid-1990s, who got stuck into the Ron Shaw-trained Irish Bay in the concluding winners' bumper on the Saturday. And by stuck in, I mean properly stuck in.

"He had £100,000 at evens with the late Des Fox," Dineen said. "And he spread another £50,000 around the ring. The horse won. I'm not sure how far, maybe two lengths or so, but he won anyway."

Those heady days of £150,000 bets in bumpers are long gone and are never coming back, judging by what the layers said after ladies' day at the 2026 Galway Races