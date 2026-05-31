'I know he's a champion, he can quicken very strongly' - Goliath back on song and ready to take aim at Royal Ascot

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Goliath showed that he still retains a huge chunk of the ability which swept him to King George glory two summers ago when outclassing his rivals in the Group 2 Grand Prix de Chantilly .

Often referred to as his stable mascot, Goliath delighted Francis Graffard , who pinpointed the potential of two trips to Ascot in the coming weeks for the six-year-old.

"Like in Ascot when he won the King George, when the pace is like that and I see my horse relaxed, I know he is a champion, he can quicken very strongly," said Graffard. "He was in very good form today and this race will be very good for him.

"I need to speak with the owners but my idea was to go to the Hardwicke and then the King George. We need to discuss it with the entourage but it’s really good for him to be back winning."

Behrayna ready for bigger targets

Princess Zahra Aga Khan admires Behrayna after her win in the Prix de Royaumont

Behrayna had earlier kicked off a Group-race double for Graffard when overcoming a slow start and trouble in running to keep her unbeaten record intact in the Group 3 Prix de Royaumont .

"She's a lovely filly who we always liked and she works well in the morning," said Graffard. "I always wanted to step her up in trip to a mile and a half. I never focused on the Prix de Diane with her and I think today showed that I was right, because she can be a little bit off the bridle and she takes a bit of time to get going.

"She has a lot of ability. I need to see how she comes back. I know the ground won't be a problem. Either she stays in France for the Prix de Malleret or I can also give her plenty of time and focus on the autumn. Maybe we can also look at the Irish Oaks with her. I just need to see how she comes back."

Sajir on track for Jubilee

Sajir has twice been beaten at short odds this season, both times by Stolen Kiss, but with those runs under his belt and what looked his easiest task of the campaign, last season's Prix Maurice de Gheest winner made it to the winner's enclosure after a comfortable defeat of Ponntos in the Prix du Gros Chene.

Sajir regains the winning thread in the Prix du Gros-Chene at Chantilly

"Finally!" said Andre Fabre , teasing winning jockey Oisin Murphy as he returned to unsaddle. But this was all about running Prince Faisal's five-year-old homebred son of Make Believe into form, and the 32-time champion trainer looks to be bringing Sajir to the boil at the right time.

"I'm very relieved as it's very hard to prepare a horse for Ascot with the distances available in the time coming up to Ascot," said Prince Faisal's racing manager, Ted Voute. "It's just under three weeks to the Saturday of Royal Ascot and the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

"Andre has said he doesn't have a lot of sprinters in his yard and maybe it's difficult to get them on point. This has done the job. Oisin rode him cold and came with a late burst, as he did in the Maurice de Gheest."

Coral cut Sajir to 10-1 (from 14) for the Jubilee, a race in which he was withdrawn by the starter after giving trouble in the stalls 12 months ago.

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