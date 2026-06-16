'I know he was looking down on us' - tears for a lost friend as St James's Palace thriller brings joy, relief and much more

As Coventry Stakes outsider Adaay Of Scarlett walked towards the part of the paddock reserved for Ascot silver medallists, Billy Loughnane sported a frustrated expression.

"I hate finishing second," he said to the groom in a way that could easily be overheard. Irrefutable evidence that Billy is no liar came in the pulsating finish of the St James's Palace Stakes .

Loughnane's never-say-die effort aboard Bow Echo confirmed he really does hate finishing second. "There's pressure riding a horse like him but it's pressure you want," said the 20-year-old following a race in which the pressure was intensified almost as soon as the stalls opened.