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'I know he was looking down on us' - tears for a lost friend as St James's Palace thriller brings joy, relief and much more

Lee Mottershead sees Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane win a race that lived up to its billing

Billy Loughnane celebrates after winning the St James's Palace Stakes on Bow Echo
Billy Loughnane: celebrates after winning the St James's Palace Stakes on Bow EchoCredit: Getty Images for Ascot Racecours

As Coventry Stakes outsider Adaay Of Scarlett walked towards the part of the paddock reserved for Ascot silver medallists, Billy Loughnane sported a frustrated expression.

"I hate finishing second," he said to the groom in a way that could easily be overheard. Irrefutable evidence that Billy is no liar came in the pulsating finish of the St James's Palace Stakes

Loughnane's never-say-die effort aboard Bow Echo confirmed he really does hate finishing second. "There's pressure riding a horse like him but it's pressure you want," said the 20-year-old following a race in which the pressure was intensified almost as soon as the stalls opened. 

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