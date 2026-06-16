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'I know he was looking down on us' - tears for a lost friend as St James's Palace thriller brings joy, relief and much more
Lee Mottershead sees Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane win a race that lived up to its billing
As Coventry Stakes outsider Adaay Of Scarlett walked towards the part of the paddock reserved for Ascot silver medallists, Billy Loughnane sported a frustrated expression.
"I hate finishing second," he said to the groom in a way that could easily be overheard. Irrefutable evidence that Billy is no liar came in the pulsating finish of the St James's Palace Stakes.
Loughnane's never-say-die effort aboard Bow Echo confirmed he really does hate finishing second. "There's pressure riding a horse like him but it's pressure you want," said the 20-year-old following a race in which the pressure was intensified almost as soon as the stalls opened.
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- 'I've laid an even £5,000, an even £2,000, another £2,000, loads of £1,000 bets - we want Bow Echo beaten!'
- Ascot: 'This year is obviously very special' - Kizlyar delivers emotional victory for owners as Joseph O'Brien bags Ascot Stakes one-two
- 'Not one of my finest rides' - How Bow Echo bailed Billy Loughnane out of trouble in a messy St James's Palace
- 'I’ve been beaten by two of the best trainers in the world and I want to beat them next time' - Bjorn Baker targets Royal Ascot return for Overpass
- King Charles III Stakes: 'Aidan can do anything, can't he?' - O'Brien and Moore complete Group 1 set at Royal Ascot as Mission Central strikes