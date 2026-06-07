'I just froze at the finish' - Ireland's youngest trainer celebrates his biggest success with first two home in Navan Listed event

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Ireland's youngest trainer Daniel McLoughlin celebrated a landmark moment in his blossoming career when Duckadilly provided him with a first stakes success, and Syzygy supplied a coating of sugar by chasing home her stablemate to give the 24-year-old a one-two in the Listed Darley Irish EBF Kooyonga Stakes.

It was a welcome tonic for McLoughlin whose big day in the Irish 1,000 Guineas with Magny Cours was spoiled by rigorous pre-race vet checks, but he bounced back with a sublime training performance for such a young man.

A surprisingly calm McLoughlin said: "It was the most relaxed I've been at the end of a race. I would get more animated at the end of a 0-60 handicap! I think I just froze. I couldn't believe it when I saw the two of them coming. It was too good to be true and I was waiting for something to swoop down the outside.

"To win my first black type race here and to have the one-two as well is unbelievable! It's magical."

Duckadilly wins the Kooyonga Stakes under Ben Coen Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com.photos)

The trainer added of Duckadilly: "We had her in the sale last year and we weren't getting what we wanted for her, so we took her back and the plan was to try and win a stakes race. She's done that now which is great.

"She's a gorgeous, big filly. She has plenty of size and plenty of substance. She will make into a nice broodmare someday."

On the Magny Cours incident, where she got badly worked up before the Classic having been trotted up by vets for more than half an hour, the trainer said: "You just have to move on – I'll stop when the clock does, and the clock doesn't stop! You have to move on. Life always challenges you no matter what you do."

Newton nails them

Isaac Newton won the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Hill Of Tara Stakes by about the size of an atom as Ryan Moore got his mount up in the final stride to deny the 117-rated favourite Hotazhell, who was last seen in last year's Arc.

After a stewards' inquiry the second and third places were reversed with Geryon inheriting the runner-up spot as he was deemed to have been hampered by the favourite inside the final furlong.

A nose was the official winning distance as the easy-to-back 5-1 shot Isaac Newton registered his first success of the season.

Moore said of the winner: "I always thought I would get up and the trip helped, as did the slight ease in the ground. He beat some nice older horses so I'm happy. I think this trip is perfect for him."

Ryan Moore after winning The Irish EBF Hill Of Tara Stakes on Isaac Newton Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com.photos)

The other Ryan impressed

Gavin Ryan was full of praise for Cleodolinda after she landed the 5f maiden for Donnacha O'Brien at 11-8. The winning jockey said: "She's a filly with plenty of speed, and she has a very good pedigree. She seems plenty quick and did that very easily."

Riggens rules

Jon Riggens won the 6f handicap for Eddie Lynam, but the victory was a few days later than expected.

Lynam said: "I wouldn't be an optimistic sort of a fella, but I really fancied Jon Riggens at the Curragh on Wednesday and he ran terrible so I couldn't tell all the lads I told to back him on Wednesday to back him again at 7-2!"

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