'I hope there's a bit more to come' - Echo Of Stars tees up exciting summer campaign after getting off the mark for Oliver Cole

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Royal Ascot looks to be on the horizon for promising colt Echo Of Stars after he made easy work of the 1m2f novice for trainer Oliver Cole.

The three-year-old son of Sea The Stars was beaten over ten furlongs at Newbury two weeks ago but was in command two furlongs from home this time around, pulling clear to win by a comfortable two and a quarter lengths under Jamie Spencer.

"At Newbury, the leader was about ten lengths in front of him, so he effectively did too much in front," Cole said. "We wanted to take a lead today and keep it straightforward, he was fit and the horses at the moment are needing the run, so we're very happy.

"I did think this morning that he might just be a miler and we'd got it wrong, but he's shown we did actually get it right going over this trip. He's earned a shot at something nice in the summer meetings like Royal Ascot.

"He's in great form and he wasn't too far behind the Derby horse of William Haggas's [Maltese Cross] last year. He's quite a nice colt, so I hope there's a bit more to come."

Bill remembered

Tears were shed after the 7f maiden when Brocklesby Bill recorded a poignant first success for Kathy Turner and jockey Ben Ffrench Davis.

The three-year-old gelding was named after Kathy's father Bill, a six-time winner of the Brocklesby who died in August, and defied his 33-1 odds to triumph by a head at the third attempt, having run loose on his intended debut at Salisbury last year before finishing tenth of 11 at Newbury last time.

"Last time I was here I was announcing Dad had died, so this is very emotional," Turner told Sky Sports Racing. "It's unbelievable. All I want to do is make him proud."

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