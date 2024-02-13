'I heard Harry was off to a cattle market today so I hope he keeps doing that' - Sean Bowen reclaims title race lead

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Sean Bowen took advantage of a day off for his title rival Harry Cobden to regain the lead in the championship when firing home Clonakilty in the 2m4f handicap chase at the Surrey track.

Bowen moved one clear on 123 winners after scoring easily on the 2-1 chance, who sat well off a fierce early gallop.

Although he was out of luck with his other two rides, Bowen was seen to best effect on the seven-year-old, who is trained by his old ally Olly Murphy.

The jockey told Sky Sports: "I heard Harry was off to a cattle market today so I hope he keeps doing that rather than riding! This was good placement by Olly and I'm feeling good about my chances."

Daly in from the cold

Henry Daly came off the dreaded cold list after 49 days when Daryl Jacob managed to get Moonlit Potter home in the 2m3½f mares' maiden hurdle.

The 11-4 chance had run into subsequent winner Springtime Promise on her hurdling debut at Huntingdon previously and put that experience to good use to get up on the line to deny favourite Followango by a nose.

Moonlit Potter was not sighted until the turn for home as Jacob followed a few weakening opponents, but she finished off best of all.

Daly said: "What a relief. We've had a long run of second and thirds in recent weeks but no winners until now. I was very surprised she was such a short price but she won despite Daryl's best efforts! She's qualified for the GBB bonus, which is £20,000, so it makes sense to have a look at another one of these under a penalty."

50 up

Harry Skelton moved on to 50 winners for the campaign in style when Major Fortune completed a hat-trick in the 2m7f handicap hurdle for his brother Dan. The 8-13 chance did not have to come off the bridle to see off Bampton Star in the testing conditions, which were hard work according to the jockeys.

The Noel Fehily Racing Club was well represented at the track to welcome back Major Fortune, who was following up wins at Market Rasen and Hereford.

