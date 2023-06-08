'I haven’t done anything to him but run him!' - Gavin completes hat-trick as Bowens call the shots

Sean Bowen became Ffos Las’s most successful rider at the track’s last meeting and the jockey picked up from where he left off when riding a double for his father Peter.

Bowen, who leads the jockeys’ championship, helped River Of Joy make it third time lucky over hurdles before Gavin, who also struck at the track last month, completed a hat-trick in the 2m handicap hurdle.

“River Of Joy has got plenty of ability,” said Peter Bowen. “She was just a bit short when she ran at Hexham and she was green at Cartmel, so today was going to be her day.”

Gavin was bought for £8,600 by the trainer after winning a Fakenham seller by 16 lengths for Joe Ponting and Bowen added: “I haven’t done anything to him but run him really! He’ll win again on the Flat all being well.”

Easy for Easkey

Rebecca Curtis nearly celebrated a double of her own but Cumhacht, who led over the last in the 2m4f handicap hurdle, was denied by the fast-finishing Rock The House to be beaten by half a length.

Curtis had taken the preceding 3m handicap chase with Easkey Lad, who emphatically completed back-to-back course wins by 36 lengths under Ben Jones.

Worthwhile trip

Brian Hughes did not visit Ffos Las during his title-winning seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23 but made a worthwhile journey to partner Presentandcounting, who successfully stepped up in trip to land the feature 3m handicap chase for Donald McCain on the jockey’s only ride of the afternoon.

