'I have something quality in my hands' - unbeaten Nibras Angel tees up Group 1 bid with authoritative success

Nibras Angel set up Group 1 targets later this season when she maintained her unbeaten record with an authoritative success in the 7f novice stakes.

The Ismail Mohammed-trained filly made all under Benoit de la Sayette and despite showing inexperience when jinking in the home straight, she won by three lengths from Mother Mary.

A debut winner at Lingfield last month, her victory was a relief to the Newmarket-based Mohammed after she overcame a scare on the gallops just days ago. She is already entered in the Sun Chariot Stakes on the Rowley Mile on October 7.

"We worked her before the race and we really think she's a quality filly. We work her with most of our horses and she runs away from everybody," he said. "I was worried two or three days ago because a horse kicked her in the bit on Warren Hill, she made lots of noise, but she was fine.

"We have to see how she'll come out of the race, I don't know if we'll go directly to the Sun Chariot or find a Group 3 or a Listed race for her. She didn't run as a two-year-old and when we work her she's still babyish and green."

If she heads to the Sun Chariot, she would bid for a first top-level success in Britain for Mohammed. He has already achieved that honour in Brazil.

He added: "I hope she will give me something to dream of. I know I have something quality in my hands."

Maiden broke

Lexington Belle got of the mark at the fourth attempt with an impressive win in the 7f nursery by four and three quarter lengths.

