'I have a great team behind me' - Richie McLernon sets best seasonal haul with success on Tedtwo

Richie McLernon achieved a career-best seasonal tally of 35 winners when steering the heavily backed favourite Tedtwo to an all-the-way victory in the opening 2m1f novice hurdle.

Available at 5-4 in the morning, Ben Haslam's runner was shunted into 8-13 at flagfall but did not give his supporters a moment's concern when putting main rival Recoup to the sword.

Tedtwo was registering his first win in three starts for Haslam before which he was a winner for Kerry Lee.

McLernon, whose previous best seasonal tally came in the 2019-20 season, said: "I've achieved my goal and beaten my previous best tally, which is something I set out to do every year. Hopefully I can get a few more before the season is out. I have a great team behind me, including my agent Alain Cawley who is doing a great job."

Deep digs deep

Deep Charm was the only course-and-distance winner in the five-runner line-up for the 3m3f Go North Red Rum Series qualifier and it showed as he ran out a convincing winner.

The 9-2 chance sat on the shoulder of leader Almazhar Garde for much of the marathon trip until taking command on the home turn to score readily for Stuart and Sam Coltherd.

First for Llewellyn

Robbie Llewellyn registered a winner at the Durham track at his first attempt when Hokelami toughed it out from the front in the 2m1f handicap chase.

The 11-2 shot looked likely to be overhauled by the previous year's winner Templier on the run to the last but found plenty for Connor Brace.

