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Reportstoday
14:39 Newcastle (A.W)

'I had £25 each-way at 66-1' - sore David Easterby celebrates 326-mile charity cycle with 50-1 winner

David Easterby: saddling up in the name of charity
David Easterby: saddled Asander to win at NewcastleCredit: Alisha Meeder
Play14 ran
14:39 Newcastle (A.W)Flat Tapeta
Distance: 6fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Asander
    50/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Mirzimaan
    fav7/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10Mollisha
    16/1
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The 50-1 victory for Asander in the 6f novice stakes provided joint-trainer David Easterby with a handsome payday as well as a tonic for sore legs.

Easterby is recovering from a much longer event as he has just finished cycling all over Yorkshire.

"I'm sore!" he exclaimed. "I've cycled to all of the racecourses in Yorkshire, that's 326 miles for the Yorkshire air ambulance, and we raised £13,000."

The trainer was among the supporters of his juvenile, who showed marked improvement to break his maiden after finishing fourth at Beverley over 7½f at the beginning of the month. He held on by a short head from the luckless-in-running favourite Mirzimaan.

Easterby said: "We liked him first time out, he's our best two-year-old and I must give credit to Nick Bradley, who told me that horses by Saxon Warrior like the all-weather, so we dropped him back a furlong and it's worked out. 

"I had £25 each-way at 66-1. We're all very good – we have happy owners, happy wives and happy lives!"

Ace masters all

Victory Ace came out on top in a close finish to the first division of the mile handicap for Mikey Sheehy and John Butler, holding off the late challenges of Zatsgood and On The River to score by a neck and a head.

You can donate to David Easterby's charity cycle by clicking here

Read more:

'Special mare' Kalpana justifies market support to stun Calandagan in King George and cap a day to remember for Andrew Balding 

'Today was a relief' – Andrew Balding delighted as Item bounces back from Derby flop to win York Stakes 

A rare Willie Mullins target, a Swedish sprint hopeful and O'Meara mob-handed in Golden Mile - Goodwood day four fields take shape 

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14:39 Newcastle (A.W)Play
Say When Gosforth And Ponteland EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (Bands B, C & D) (Qualifier) (GBB Race)14 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Asander
    50/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Mirzimaan
    fav7/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10Mollisha
    16/1
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