'I had £25 each-way at 66-1' - sore David Easterby celebrates 326-mile charity cycle with 50-1 winner

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The 50-1 victory for Asander in the 6f novice stakes provided joint-trainer David Easterby with a handsome payday as well as a tonic for sore legs.

Easterby is recovering from a much longer event as he has just finished cycling all over Yorkshire.

"I'm sore!" he exclaimed. "I've cycled to all of the racecourses in Yorkshire, that's 326 miles for the Yorkshire air ambulance, and we raised £13,000."

The trainer was among the supporters of his juvenile, who showed marked improvement to break his maiden after finishing fourth at Beverley over 7½f at the beginning of the month. He held on by a short head from the luckless-in-running favourite Mirzimaan.

Easterby said: "We liked him first time out, he's our best two-year-old and I must give credit to Nick Bradley, who told me that horses by Saxon Warrior like the all-weather, so we dropped him back a furlong and it's worked out.

"I had £25 each-way at 66-1. We're all very good – we have happy owners, happy wives and happy lives!"

Ace masters all

Victory Ace came out on top in a close finish to the first division of the mile handicap for Mikey Sheehy and John Butler, holding off the late challenges of Zatsgood and On The River to score by a neck and a head.

You can donate to David Easterby's charity cycle by clicking here

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