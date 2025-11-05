'I had £100 each-way myself' - 40-1 shot India Gold lands feature Musselburgh maiden for Gay Kelleway

On the final day of Flat racing this year in Scotland, trainer Gay Kelleway made the long journey from Suffolk worthwhile.

She saddled three runners in the feature 7f maiden, with 40-1 chance India Gold coming out on top.

The winner was held up towards the rear and was badly hampered when the keen-running Duchess T carried her wide on the turn. However, she recovered to move through the field and kept on once in front.

"It was last-minute to put India Gold into the race," said Kelleway. "I told the owners she's fit and if it goes heavy she'll relish the ground with her high knee action. I've always thought a bit of her from the beginning.

"Irish Incentive was a very unlucky loser and didn't get a run, it was her lead horse that won."

Kelleway finished second in this race last year with Princess Pw , who also ran on the card, finishing fourth to Blufferonthebus in the 7f handicap.

“It’s such a good prize,” she added. “We moan about prize-money but 16 grand to the winner for a maiden is cracking. The owners are great supporters of racing, I told them to back her and I had £100 each-way myself."

Gallant Gweedore

The Katie Scott-trained Gweedore refused to be beaten in the 7f handicap, fending off the persistent challenge of U Sure Do.

Gweedore (left) holds on to complete a double for Jason Hart Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The victory completed a double for Jason Hart, who had earlier landed the 5f handicap on Wen Moon .

