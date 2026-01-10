'I got into Heathrow from Dubai at 8am this morning' - George Wood jets in to plunder riches with Dream Pirate

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Wood had partnered Silver Sword to finish seventh in the final race at Meydan on Friday before taking the overnight flight back to Heathrow to get Terry Kent on the board with his first runner of the year.

Kent, who has not long moved into new premises at Heyward Place stables on Newmarket's Hamilton Road, has enjoyed a decent run of things since relocating his operation in November.

Wood, who rode a career-best 75 winners in 2025, including victory in the Ayr Gold Cup on Run Boy Run, is looking forward to riding in the UAE next Friday.

He said: "I got into Heathrow from Dubai at 8am this morning. I rode Silver Sword in the last at Meydan yesterday and it was worthwhile to come back for just one ride.

"I'll be riding here this week before jetting back to Dubai after riding at Chelmsford on Thursday night. I think the plan is for Run Boy Run to appear at Meydan, where he ran a bit free on his comeback there a few weeks ago."

Peate perfect

Jonny Peate also rode his first winner of 2026 when getting Tilsworth Max home at the 23rd attempt in the first division of the 7f Classified Stakes.

The Newmarket-based jockey must have thought his chance had gone at the start when he was broadsided by outsider Voodoo Ray, but regained his footing, then held off the late thrust of favourite Call Glory.

Sunday service

Two of the winners on the eight-race card, Secret Road (7f classified stakes division II) and Gogo Yubari (5f handicap) could seek follow-ups at Chelmsford on Sunday where they are entered to run again

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.