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'I get a kick out of it. For me it's like the icing on the cake' - Michael Tabor's winning York bet comes with words of warning
The celebrated owner, bookmaker and punter believes politicians are causing serious damage to the betting industry
When you own a Group 1-winning filly who cost only £120,000 and is red-hot favourite to land a contest with a first-place pot of almost £300,000, you do not need to have a bet. The thing about Michael Tabor, of course, is that he likes to bet.
Plenty of others would have said the same at York, where Sun Goddess carried not only Ryan Moore but also the high expectations of her Coolmore connections and countless racegoers.
Those who were winning, and even those who were losing, appeared to be enjoying themselves, which might surprise Andy Burnham following last week's social media video in which he delighted the anti-gambling brigade by juxtaposing betting shops with "dodgy businesses" and "rogue operators".
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- 'This has been a great day' - no winners but rugby league legend Sir Kevin Sinfield proud to be honoured at York
- How has she done that? Sun Goddess defies huge mid-race interference with stunning win - and is now 1,000 Guineas favourite
- 'I got stopped at a vital moment' - Rossa Ryan rues Yorkshire Oaks near-miss after epic tussle with Kalpana
- Lowther Stakes: 'She's a proper Group 1 filly' - George Boughey may be saying goodbye to Bow Echo, but he has a new star on his hands in Libertango
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