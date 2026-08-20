'I get a kick out of it. For me it's like the icing on the cake' - Michael Tabor's winning York bet comes with words of warning

When you own a Group 1-winning filly who cost only £120,000 and is red-hot favourite to land a contest with a first-place pot of almost £300,000, you do not need to have a bet. The thing about Michael Tabor, of course, is that he likes to bet.

Plenty of others would have said the same at York, where Sun Goddess carried not only Ryan Moore but also the high expectations of her Coolmore connections and countless racegoers.

Those who were winning, and even those who were losing, appeared to be enjoying themselves, which might surprise Andy Burnham following last week's social media video in which he delighted the anti-gambling brigade by juxtaposing betting shops with "dodgy businesses" and "rogue operators".