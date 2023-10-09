'I feel sorry for the owners and trainer' - Oisin Murphy back in flying form after aborted Canada trip

Oisin Murphy, frustratingly grounded on Sunday, was back flying after winning the nursery on Phone Tag.

The three-time champion jockey was due to ride Aspen Grove in the Grade 1 EP Taylor Stakes at Woodbine in Canada on Sunday night but plane problems meant he missed the mount.

Now with Jack Sisterson, the three-year-old, who is owned by Glen Hill Farm and Sue Magnier, won July's Belmont Oaks under Lambourn resident Murphy, who said: "I got to Heathrow for 6.30am and my flight was due to take off at 8.30am, but they then announced it would be delayed until 12ish.

"I knew if I got there I wouldn't have time to sweat, so I went back home, lost a few pounds and then headed back to Heathrow, only for them to say the flight was delayed until 1.25pm, and I knew then I wouldn't get there in time."

Aspen Grove was sixth under Reylu Gutierrez and Murphy added: "I just feel sorry for the owners and the trainer who booked me well in advance. I'd obviously won on her and it was nice of them to pay for me to go out to ride. It was frustrating, but I was able to go to the Horse of the Year show instead.

"That was good because a girl called Jodie Hall McAteer won, and I know her father well, while there were lots of other Irish riders I know there, so it was nice to see them."

Shoemark success

Kieran Shoemark riding winners for John and Thady Gosden could become a more common thing and he struck on wide-margin winner Regal Jubilee in the fillies' novice.

Speculation has linked Shoemark with the job at their powerful Newmarket stable once Frankie Dettori retires, but John Gosden played down that rumour in July.

Shoemark, however, has had plenty of rides for the Clarehaven outfit this term and was impressed with the Cheveley Park Stud winner, who had stepped forward from her first start to score by seven lengths.

"We had a bit of confidence and she has a proper pedigree," he said. "John and Thady very much like horses to learn plenty on their debuts, so if they fall out of the gates then so be it."

Osborne on top

Saffie Osborne continues to shine in the saddle and won the 6f maiden on Midream, who runs in the colours of Clara Stud.

Second on her debut at Thirsk last month, she is trained in Lambourn by Ed Walker and got the better of 4-6 favourite Silvretta.

Glorious Geelong

The second division of the 1m3½f handicap went to Geelong, who might have been an appropriate winner with Australia-like temperatures on track.

It was, therefore, no surprise the ice cream van was doing a fine trade.

