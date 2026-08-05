'I don't think I'd be back without them' - amateur praises jockeys' rehab centre as she rides first winner in a year

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Amateur jockey Charli Parker said she "wouldn't be back" without the support of the team at Jack Berry House after partnering Star Start to back-to-back wins in the 1m2f amateur jockeys' handicap.

A fall for Parker on Star Start at the end of August last year restricted her to just five rides between then and Wednesday's success.

She told Racing TV: "After the fall I was concussed and had a few vestibular issues. A massive credit to Jack Berry House, who have looked after me no end, and I don't think I'd be back without them."

Star Start was bought by trainer Ruth Carr with amateur races in mind and has now run 27 times for the stable, winning four races, all under Parker.

Carr said: "I bought him from Rebecca Menzies and she gave me the nod that he'd suit me. He's been an absolute superstar for the job.

"Everybody's putting in the graft, and it's a team effort. If people are prepared to put the work in, I'm prepared to help them."

Red-hot trainer

Jennie Candlish has now saddled seven winners from her last 19 runners in the past fortnight after Spirit Genie's success in the mile veterans' handicap.

Jason Hart's mount ended a 13-race losing streak to score by two and three-quarter lengths in first-time blinkers.

Assistant trainer Alan O'Keeffe said: "We're getting a better quality of horse and it's working, and to have a Glorious Goodwood winner [French Affair ] was great.

"They're all running right up to form and, if they're not winning, they're running their races. The staff are doing a great job and, when you get a run like this, it makes all the hard work worthwhile."

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