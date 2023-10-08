'I don’t know where the hell we’re going to run him' - happy dilemma for Hamiltons as Tommy's Oscar strikes on seasonal debut

Tommy’s Oscar defied a 203-day absence and top weight to make a successful reappearance in the feature 2m1f handicap chase, winning by six and half lengths under Sean Quinlan.

The 5-4 favourite had been off the track since beaten at odds-on for a three-runner contest at Carlisle in March, but bounced back to winning ways to provide trainer Ann Hamilton with her fourth success in the last six runnings of the £40,000 highlight.

With Nuts Well , who won the race in 2018, 2020 and 2021, now retired, Tommy’s Oscar is flying the flag for Hamilton’s small string.

Her husband, and winning owner, Ian said: “That was great. He did it so easy with 12st on his back. It was a good performance. Sean said he took a blow down the back, then came back on the bridle

“He said he was still tightening the bridle just before the last and then he was idling a bit in front.”

On future plans for the eight-year-old, who landed the final running of the now defunct Grade 2 Lightning Novices' Chase at Doncaster in January, Hamilton said: “I don’t know where the hell we’re going to run him.

"He’d won only two races over fences before today so we thought he could go in a graduation chase at Carlisle, but that’s stopped that now.”

Tommy’s Oscar ran in the 2022 Champion Hurdle and was second to subsequent Grade 1 winner Banbridge at Cheltenham last season. Asked if next month’s Grade 2 Shloer Chase was a possibility, Hamilton added: “He’s not a Cheltenham horse. He doesn’t like the undulations.

“But beggars can’t be choosers and we might just have to go there. We can’t find anywhere else at the moment. He wants something in a month’s time."

Rampant Russell

Lucinda Russell enjoyed a treble courtesy of three different jockeys, with Stephen Mulqueen helping Bois Guillbert make a successful handicap debut, before Derek Fox steered Cadell to victory in the 2m5f novice hurdle.

Patrick Wadge did the the honours aboard Destiny Is All in the 3m2f handicap chase to complete a 100-1 treble for the trainer.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.