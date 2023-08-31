'I don't know where the bottom of this horse is' - Michael O'Callaghan excited by newcomer Francis Meynell

Trainer Michael O'Callaghan put the reputation of another expensive breeze-up purchase on the line in the sprint maiden for juveniles and, despite being ignored in the market, newcomer Francis Meynell proved good enough in the hands of Leigh Roche.

The son of Blue Point showed good speed throughout against more experienced rivals with some depth to their form and was always doing enough inside the final furlong to hold off Emerald Banner and odds-on favourite Tourist by three-quarters of a length.

O'Callaghan said: "I've taken my time with him. He has been quite enthusiastic at home, so we went back to basics and slowly got him ready for this one. He's going to improve plenty. It was just his mind today that made him look so professional. It looked like a good race on paper, so to go and do that first time out was very good. Leigh thought he was only in second gear.

"I thought if he won today and looked nice, I'd pitch him into the Flying Childers or something like that. He has a lot of speed and there's no point trying to tame it. I don't know where the bottom of this horse is."

Milestone for Coen

Having helped to launch the Irish Champions Festival at his Curragh yard in the morning, Johnny Murtagh was among the winners when the Nick Bradley Racing Club-owned filly Signora Bellissima came back to form in landing the mile handicap.

The daughter of Elzaam, who had lost her way a little since winning at Leopardstown in the spring, had to be tough here in first-time blinkers, getting to the front and hanging on grimly to beat Perfect Poise by a nose.

For rider Ben Coen, it was a 200th career winner. He said: "I wasn't really planning on making it but we got it handy. I thought I picked up well at the furlong pole to go and win the race but she just idles. The other one was coming quick and she got her head down at the right time. The blinkers definitely helped."

Joyce strikes again

It has been a whirlwind 24 hours for Wesley Joyce. There was an outpouring of good feeling for him after he rode a winner at Cork the previous day, his first since coming back from the horrific injuries he suffered at Galway a year ago.

No sooner had that winner gone in than he doubled his tally here by winning the first division of the 1m6f handicap on the Finbarr Hand-trained Enquire Within.

Joyce said: "I got some clap coming back in. This is what it's all about, riding winners for these small trainers. It's all I want to do, ride horses and ride winners."

