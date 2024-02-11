'I do think she's a proper mare' - Gordon Elliott finds it hard to contain his excitement about Brighterdaysahead

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Whoever named Brighterdaysahead knew what they were at. The unbeaten mare looks to have a huge future ahead and is now no bigger than 3-1 for the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham next month after making it five from five in emphatic fashion, scoring by a dozen lengths under Jack Kennedy.

The Listed Apple's Jade Mares Novice Hurdle was the scene for her latest success and she certainly looks to be the best mare Gigginstown have owned and Gordon Elliott has trained since the fabulous lady the race was named after.

The smile on Elliott's face afterwards said more than any words ever could, but the words weren't bad either.

"I do think she's a proper mare," he beamed. "She's very, very good, and I don't say that about too many. She's got a pedigree to be nice and her future is in front of her.

"She looks like a chaser, but the plan now is obviously the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham. She'll come on from this too as we missed a little bit of time with her – nothing serious, just niggling little things."

American Mike makes Elliott smile on occasions, too, but there are also days when he has his trainer inventing curses. Limerick at Christmas being one such moment as he folded tamely and couldn't land a glove on Gaelic Warrior.

The real American Mike, the one who beat Fact To File in a beginners' chase at the track back in November, showed up for the William Hill Ten Up Novice Chase, though, and fended off Nick Rockett under a classy Kennedy ride to land the Grade 2.

He is entered in the Turners Novices' Chase next month, and was cut to 12-1 (from 20) by Paddy Power for that, but staying looked his trump card here and it sounds like the BoyleSports Irish Grand National might be on his agenda instead.

Elliott said: "I'm not joking you, he leaves me scratching my head more than any other horse in the yard. He keeps disappointing me and then coming back. There is obviously a big engine in there when he's on a going day.

"Jack gave him a great ride. I'm not sure whether he will go to Cheltenham or not, and for what race if he does. He has me very confused. Maybe the Irish National might be the race for him."

Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Cheltenham, March 14)

Betfair: 5-2 Jade De Grugy, 3 Brighterdaysahead, 4 Dysart Enos, 8 Fun Fun Fun, 12 bar.

Group 1 victor off the mark over jumps

Helvic Dream is a Group 1 winner on the Flat and the 2020 Tattersalls Gold Cup hero opened his jumps account with a late surge in the opening 2m maiden hurdle, despite making a mess of the last.

Noel Meade expected it too. The winning trainer said: "I said the other day that if he was in a Group race on the Flat, I'd fancy him because he was that well in himself.

"He's still novicey for anything big, so I would have thought we'll try and get another run into him somewhere and then tip along. He will go back on the Flat again this year."

Deja vu for Dev

Young Dev won the 3m handicap chase at this very meeting in 2021, when Hugh Morgan performed heroics without any irons in what was one of the best rides ever seen at the track, and the grey duly repeated the feat three years later, in less dramatic circumstances, under a well-judged ride from Daniel King.

