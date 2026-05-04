'I didn’t think I was going to win' - Berto Ramirez lands his first win at 25-1 for Andrew McNamara

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Berto Ramirez recorded his first win when running out a shock 25-1 winner of the opening 2m1½f maiden hurdle.

The four-year-old, who had struggled on the Flat, has been campaigned over hurdles this season and was last seen finishing a well-beaten 17th in the Triumph Hurdle when sent off a 250-1 chance at the Cheltenham Festival.

Berto Ramirez, who was partnered by 3lb claimer Aidan Kelly for the first time, travelled in midfield hitting the front on the home bend before going on to score comfortably by five and a half lengths.

"He did it well, he really toughed it out," Kelly told Racing TV. "We went a good gallop the whole way round and Andy said to me beforehand that he might be a bit keen and to get a bit of cover, but at the speed we were going, he couldn’t have been keen.

"At the top of the hill I didn’t think I was going to win, but when he picked up again and I knew he had plenty left."

Gordon Elliott's Theflyingking was a disappointing fifth after being sent off the 8-11 favourite on his first run since finishing second to I'll Sort That in the Grade 3 For Auction Novice Hurdle at Navan in November.

Canyon collects

The Ian Donoghue-trained Court Canyon made a successful debut over fences in the 2m3½f beginners' chase.

The six-year-old, who joined Donoghue from Gavin Cromwell last month, finished in midfield on his stable debut over hurdles but made virtually all under Paddy O’Hanlon to win by seven lengths.

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