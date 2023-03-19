'I didn't think I had any chance' - Harry Cobden surprised as Tzarmix knocks half a million out of £725k Jackpot

Tzarmix stormed to an unlikely success against the well-fancied Tolworth runner-up L’Astroboy to kick off a welcome double for trainer Sam Thomas, knocking out 507,539 of the 703,509 units in the £725,818.94 Jackpot in the process.

The five-year-old looked out of contention on the turn for home as the 2-9 favourite cruised clear heading into the second-last in the 2m3½f novice hurdle, with Tzarmix trailing in fourth under Harry Cobden. Yet the Dai Walters-owned runner picked up momentum to sweep past L’Astroboy and score by two and a quarter lengths, to the surprise of the winning jockey.

“I didn’t think I had any chance turning in,” Cobden told Sky Sports Racing. “He missed a few hurdles on and it put me on the back foot, and the ground is quite testing.

“Just going to the last, I saw the horse in front tying up and thought right, we’re going to have one go. He picked up well and won nicely in the end.

“I think he’s a nice horse once he sorts his jumping out. He’s going to win a lot of races.”Thomas may have failed to strike with his three runners at the Cheltenham Festival, but he was in the winner’s enclosure again here when Shomen Uchi took the 2m7½f maiden hurdle.

The six-year-old won by 11 lengths under Charlie Deutsch to lose his maiden status over hurdles, and may now be aimed at Aintree’s Grand National meeting, where he finished sixth in the Grade 2 bumper 12 months ago.

The Henry Oliver-trained 11-2 Shutthegate won leg six of the Jackpot to leave 24.87 winning units, each receiving £29,180 to a £1 stake after the pool was boosted by a rollover of £260,000 from Uttoxeter on Saturday.



Chasing success

Jetolie, who finished runner-up to Constitution Hill in last season's Tolworth, claimed a breakthrough chase victory, which was also the first success for trainer Ryan Potter since December.

The eight-year-old justified odds-on favouritism under Daryl Jacob and scored by three and a half lengths in the 2m3½f novice handicap chase.

