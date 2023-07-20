'I didn't realise he was that price!' - Emanate causes huge 100-1 upset under Sam Twiston-Davies

Grade 1-winning jockey Sam Twiston-Davies could not believe his luck when guiding 100-1 rank outsider Emanate to a shock success in the opening division of the 2m handicap hurdle.

A rare triple-figure priced ride for the jockey, the five-year-old had been beaten by a combined total of 104 lengths when completing over hurdles, as well as pulling up on his first handicap start at Newton Abbot last month.

However, having been ridden into contention by Twiston-Davies on the stands' side rail in the home straight, he rallied to run down Rock On Harry by a short head in a thrilling finish to cause a huge surprise.

Twiston-Davies told Sky Sports Racing: "I've ridden one 100-1 winner years ago when I was a kid at Stratford. I saw he was a big price, but I didn't realise he was that!

"Adrian Heskin said ages ago he might nick one some day and a lot of respect has to go to him because watching this horse's videos, I wasn't convinced."

The win also enhanced Neil Mulholland's strong form, with the trainer operating at a 27 per cent strike-rate with his runners in the last fortnight.

Twiston-Davies added: "This time of the year a few of the favourites have had some hard runs and they weren't the most progressive. Thankfully it's all worked out.

"Originally I thought we'd got the worse side of the division, but it looks like we got the right side. It was a good bit of placing by the trainer."

The Ben Pauling-trained Gambie Tiep was sent off the red-hot 2-5 favourite to land a rapid hat-trick of wins but finished a disappointing fourth, beaten six lengths.

